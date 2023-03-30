A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Church distances itself from controversial 'sexual fantasy' school assignment

Developed curriculum from which assignment was derived

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 30, 2023 at 1:22pm
(FOX NEWS) – A Unitarian Universalist church distanced itself from a controversial "sexual fantasy" school assignment that is part of a curriculum that they helped to develop.

Earlier in March, a health teacher at the Churchill High School of Eugene, Oregon was placed on leave after parents raised concerns about a sexual fantasy assignment.

The assignment prompted students to write a story about their sexual fantasies without including any form of penetration, oral sex, or intercourse that could result in a sexually transmitted disease. It also asked students to pick a classmate they would like to have sexual relations with. After parents raised concerns about the assignment, the Eugene 4J School District reportedly launched a 3rd party investigation, reviewing the curriculum called "Our Whole Lives" [OWL].

