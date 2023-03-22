Clint Eastwood not seen for well over year: Legend's pals fear for his health

One of Hollywood's most famous and enduring stars has dropped from sight, leaving fans concerned about his well-being, according to an entertainment news outlet.

Clint Eastwood has not been seen in public since Feb. 6, 2022 -- 408 days ago, Radar Online reported Tuesday.

That occasion was when the 92-year-old actor and director attended the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Club near his home in Carmel, California.

Since then, there have been no public sightings of the "Dirty Harry" star, according to the outlet.

"This year, sources say Clint skipped the tournament for only the second time since 2012 despite his son Scott, 37, playing in the event," Radar Online reported.

TRENDING: 29-year-old professor suddenly drops dead while playing basketball on campus

It quoted an unnamed source as saying, "Clint has always enjoyed great health and been vital and active despite his advancing age, but the fact that he hasn't been around as much lately has a lot of people in Hollywood worried about him."

The outlet also said it talked to an unidentified physician who said of the actor, "It looks like he has weak bones or significant osteoporosis because of the deep curve in his upper back. But everyone loses bone with aging."

Eastwood appeared in a Thanksgiving family photo shared on Instagram by daughter Alison.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Eastwood (@alison.e.wood)

He most recently starred, directed and produced "Cry Macho" in 2021, which the Los Angeles Times said most likely made him the oldest person ever to act in and direct a film.

When that film came out, Eastwood told the Times he had gotten into working on the other side of the camera as a form of job security, saying, “The whole point of directing was something you can do as an older guy."

Regarding acting, he said at times he has wondered, "What the hell am I still working for in my 90s? Are people going to start throwing tomatoes at you?

"I’ve gotten to the point where I wondered if that was enough, but not to the point where I decided it was. If you roll out a few turkeys, they’ll tell you soon enough.”

When the Times reporter asked him about future projects at that time, Eastwood said, "I don’t have anything percolating at the moment,” but added, “I didn’t have anything percolating before this one.

"If something comes along where the story itself, the telling of it, is fun, I’m open to it.”

Not long ago, a little story in dialog form circulated on social media purporting to be a conversation with the five-time Oscar winner. Whether authentic or not, it appears to capture the actor's outlook on his work ethic:

Partner: "How old are you, Clint?"

Clint: "I turn 91 on Monday."

Partner: "What are you going to do?"

Clint: "I am going to start a new movie."

Partner: "What keeps you going?"

Clint: "I get up every day and don't let the old man in."

Eastwood's drama has not always been the fictional variety. A few years ago, he recounted a near-death experience he had in the early 1950s to The Hollywood Reporter.

At the time, he was a young serviceman, "hopping a ride" on a bomber aircraft.

“In those days, you could wear your uniform and get a free flight,” he told the Reporter.

"Everything went wrong. Radios went out. Oxygen ran out. And finally we ran out of fuel up around Point Reyes, California, and went in the ocean. So we went swimming."

Eastwood said it was fall -- late October or November -- and he remembered the water being "very cold."

He said he found out "many years later that it was a white shark breeding ground, but I’m glad I didn’t know that at the time or I’d have just died."

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.