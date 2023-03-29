Is it a coincidence a 'Trans Day of Vengeance' is being held now?

Look out now!

An activist group is scheduled to hold a "Trans Day of Vengeance" outside the Supreme Court on Saturday – just days after 28-year-old Audrey Hale opened fire on a Christian school in Nashville leaving three kids and three adults dead.

"The Time is Now. The Trans/Non-Binary/Gender Non-Conforming/Intersex communities are facing astronomical amounts of hate from the world," the Trans Radical Activist Network states on its website in its promotion of "#TransDay of Vengeance."

As Fox News reported, TRAN describes itself as "a network of unapologetic activists fighting for Queer Liberation" and promoted the protest earlier this year on social media.

TRAN's website was still promoting the event two days after a horrific school shooting at the private Presbyterian institution, the Covenant School. The perpetrator, identified by investigators as Hale, was a former student at Covenant and identified as a transgender called "Aiden."

The shooter was armed with two rifles and a handgun during the massacre, leaving three 9-year-old children, the school's headmaster, a substitute teacher and a custodian fatally shot.

TRAN describes in its promotion of the protest that six transgender individuals' lives have ended so far in 2023 and that at least 60 others died last year. The post does not elaborate on whether the people were killed but noted that "our community has a stigma attached and significantly impacts marginalized communities at a higher intensity," Fox reported.

"Like the Stonewall Riots the gays and lesbians were experiencing what the trans community is facing now. This cycle of hate needs to end in fact it must. Allies, siblings we need you now more than ever," the group states. The Stonewall Riots, also called the Stonewall Uprising, began in the early hours of June 28, 1969, when New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club located in Greenwich Village.

The protest reportedly will kick off Friday before the main protest outside of the Supreme Court at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Coincidentally, It was just last week that parts of the transgender movement seemed to be getting militant and possibly dangerous. Tucker Carson did a segment about it on Thursday night – one that had National Public Radio, of all the fake news outlets, hyping the group's firearms training and calls for "vengeance."

Despite NPR's historical opposition to firearm ownership, Tucker pointed out, "suddenly it was that very same station, NPR, positively urging trans people to buy guns, as many guns as possible and if necessary, to use them. 'The world is dangerous,' explained one trans gun owner, 'You have to be dangerous back.'"

Continued the Fox News host: "Why are some trans people so angry, and why do they seem to be mad specifically at traditional Christians? We can't think of any trans person who's ever been murdered by a such people. So, it's not an actual threat of violence from Christians that's inspiring some trans people to buy an AR-15."

The media followed its predictable cue after the Nashville attack with ABC News coverage by Terry Moran suggesting Christians were murdered in Tennessee because they infringed on the rights of transgendered people.

"Audrey Hale ... identified herself as a transgender person. The state of Tennessee earlier this month passed, and the governor signed a bill, that banned transgender medical care for minors, as well as a law that prohibited adult entertainment, including male and female impersonators after a series of drag show controversies in that state," Moran said.

Interestingly, Hale left behind at least two manifestos telling the world why she committed this atrocity – killing, in cold blood, six innocent people in a school. But they're not being released. Why? Doesn't the public have the right to know? It's possible it was linked directly to the protest coming up in Washington. If not, it's certainly a striking coincidence.

Think of it. Have you ever heard of armed, vigilante trans people looking for vengeance?

