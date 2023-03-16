A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
College hopefuls have a new ultimate dream school

It's not Harvard, Princeton or Yale

Published March 16, 2023
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(CNBC) – With an acceptance rate of just under 4%, Massachusetts Institute of Technology is considered the ultimate dream school, according to a new survey of college-bound students and their families.

However, it’s not only one of the hardest schools to get into but also among the nation’s priciest institutions — tuition and fees, room and board and other student expenses came to more than $79,000 this year.

At the same time, most college-bound students and their parents now say affordability and dealing with the debt burden that often goes hand in hand with a college diploma is their top concern, even over getting into their first-choice school, according to The Princeton Review’s 2023 College Hopes & Worries survey.

