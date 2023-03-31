Colorado agrees to settle lawsuit over voter roll corruption

The state of Colorado has agreed that its voter rolls were corrupted, and they needed to be cleaned, reaching a settlement in a lawsuit seeking to do just that.

Colorado Public Radio reports the Colorado Secretary of State's office was sued by government watchdog Judicial Watch in federal court earlier,

As a result, the voter totals in multiple counties were falsely high.

Officially, in the settlement, Griswold claimed there were no violations, but said the state would try to get the problem fixed.

Part of that will be providing to Judicial Watch public data from a federal survey on an annual basis for the next five years.

Griswold said she settled the lawsuit, instead of fighting it, so that there would be less "unnecessary drain" on state resources.

Judicial Watch, of course, had a different perspective.

It pointed out that since it filed the legal action, those removed from Colorado's voter rolls, per reporting period, exploded from 172,379 to more than 306,000.

The federal court previously had ruled that the lawsuit could proceed, and the watchdog was joined in the action by the American Constitution Party of Colorado and the Libertarian Party of Colorado.

Colorado was accused of having high registration rolls and other voter roll metrics "that "indicate an ongoing, systemic problem with Colorado’s voter list maintenance efforts."

"Coming on the heels of a massive voter roll clean up in Colorado thanks to our lawsuit, this settlement agreement is a major victory for all Colorado voters," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. "Simply put: Cleaner voter rolls mean cleaner elections."

Judicial Watch has won similar disputes with Los Angeles, New York City, North Carolina, Maryland and more.

