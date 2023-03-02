Comic takes down woke 'non-binary' 'groomer' in viral videos

Two TikTok videos by a British Muslim comedian taking on a gender-bending, American LGBT activist who uses his popular social media accounts to chat with kids as he undermines parents' authority, have gone viral.

The Muslim, hijab-wearing British comic is Shumirun Nessa, who goes by the handle "The Real Overload Comedy" and who has seven million followers on TikTok.

Her target was self-styled "non-binary" propagandist and social media personality Jeffrey Marsh, who describes himself on his personal web page as follows: "Jeffrey is a bestselling author, viral TikTok and Instagram star, nonbinary activist, and LGBTQ keynote speaker. Jeffrey was the first nonbinary public figure to appear on national television, being interviewed on Newsmax in 2016, and Jeffrey was the first celebrity activist to use they/them pronouns."

Most social media stars with a following the size of Nessa's would not dare attempt a video takedown of a "woke," media-promoted trans celebrity like Marsh, but that's exactly what Nessa did. And she hit social media pay dirt, while also engendering lots of politically correct venom, for the effort.

In her first TikTok video last week, Nessa mocks one of Marsh's video in which he, a man with significant gray beard stubble, bright green eye shadow and fake, extended eyelashes, says with gritted teeth and feigned anger, "Stop telling trans people that they're inspirational!" Nessa follows, mocking Marsh's agitated facial expression as she says, "Stop telling kids to go on your Patreon and chat to you privately without their parents knowing!"

This woman stood her ground vs. the mob who attacked her for pointing out how creepy Jeffrey Marsh is grooming children. pic.twitter.com/77K5HHoU80 — Catch Up (@CatchUpNetwork) March 1, 2023

Nessa's 14-second TikTok video was accompanied by the message: "TO ALL PARENTS AND GUARDIANS PLEASE BE CAREFUL AND KEEP YOUR MUNCHKINS SAFE! ❤️." At press time, it had nearly 551,000 likes. In an exchange with a commenter, Nessa said, "Dnt [I don't] have any issue with his way of life, cus people gonna call me a transphobe, I have an issue with him telling kids not to talk to their parents."

But along with the outpouring of support, Nessa received a lot of critical responses, including the now obligatory pro-LGBT putdown that she is a "transphobe." They also attacked her "scarf, and my religion," she said, and claimed that they are [Marsh was] not talking to the kids" in his videos. So she put out a second, longer video providing the evidence that Marsh encourages kids watching his TikTok videos to contact him offline through his Patreon account.

In the video, Nessa plays short excerpts of Marsh greeting kids (e.g., "Hey kids," "I want to talk to the kids").

"So, yes, there are a lot of videos of them addressing kids," she says, intentionally using Marsh's grammatically incorrect, "preferred pronoun" "them" to refer to the gender-bending American LGBT activist.

As the Daily Caller reports, describing one of his videos, "Marsh has also gone after parents whom he considers “toxic gatekeepers for their child.”

“Meaning, the parent decides who’s good, who’s bad, who we like, who’s one of us, who’s not one of us, who we hate,” Marsh says in the video, which Nessa cites.

Addressing Marsh through her video, she asks: "So you want to talk to kids whose parents have screwed up. Why? Why do you want to talk to these particular kids?"

Then Nessa plays Marsh's video in which he explains, addressing kids watching the video, that he created his Patreon channel "so that we could connect in a way that has more privacy, so that we could talk to each other in a way that's more open [about] stuff that we wouldn't share, like, in the comments of a video like this...."

As Marsh is making his comments, Nessa is shown below him making faces showing concern, her eyes opening wide as the non-binary activist talks about obtaining "privacy" with an ostensibly underage, troubled child.

Then she says, "So you want to talk to kids on a social media platform — privately — about topics that cannot be talked about in the video of TikTok's comments sections, because why?

"Why do you want to do that? ... Why don't you want to chat about these topics in these comments? ... Is it because you might get flagged or something? What could be the reason?" she asks.

Then Nessa shows a screenshot of a Marsh Patreon video in which he talks about kids "GOING NO CONTACT" with their parents.

"So you teach kids how to go 'no contact' with their parents? Is that what you're teaching them on Patreon?" she asks, before showing another Marsh Patreon video screenshot titled, "More on sex."

"And this is Jeffrey Marsh's Patreon: you talk about this topic [sex] with kids," she says.

Nessa ends her video pointing to a fact sheet on the "signs of grooming."

"Literally one of the first ones: 'gaining access and isolating the victim,'" she says, and then cites Marsh's tactics: "Asking them privately to go on Patreon, and talking to them privately so you can 'connect.' And then showing these kids that you trust them, you love them, you'll keep their secrets, and to keep them isolated from their parents."

Lastly, Nessa shows what she says is the "icing on the cake" establishing Marsh as a groomer: a TikTok video excerpt in which he says, apparently talking to children, "Hi beautiful, if you do not have a family that loves you, I'm going to be your family!"

To which Nessa responds: "No, you can't! You are a stranger on the Internet. You are not their family. Oh, and another thing: you can turn off age restrictions on Patreon, so kids can go to Jeffrey Marsh's ... Patreon!"

