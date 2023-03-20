Congress demands N.Y. prosecutor testify about case against Trump

Members of Congress are demanding the prosecutor in New York, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, appear before them to testify under oath about his "unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority."

The situation involves rumors and speculation that he may release an indictment of President Trump relating to prosecution claims that Trump paid porn star Stormy Daniels hush money many years ago.

Fox News reports it exclusively obtained a letter sent by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Monday.

The letter also was signed by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and House Committee on Administration Chairman Brian Steil, R-Wis.

Jordan explained to Bragg "if news reports of a possible Trump indictment are accurate, Bragg’s actions 'will erode confidence in the evenhanded application of justice and unalterably interfere in the court of the 2024 presidential election.'"

"In light of the serious consequences of your actions, we expect that you will testify about what plainly appears to be a politically motivated prosecutorial decision," Jordan accused.

Democrats long have sought to arrange any sort of charges against President Trump that they could use against him in his bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, a race that most polls show him clearly in the lead.

Various other stunts by Democrats, including ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's two staged – and failed – impeachment attempts, have not provided them with the ammunition they want. Nor have their repeated attempts to classify the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol an "insurrection" and tar Trump with that same label.

The case involves a $130,000 payment Michael Cohen, who then was a lawyer for Trump, said he paid to Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford. The payment allegedly was in return for her silence about a meeting with Trump in 2006.

Federal prosecutors in the U.S. attorneys office for the Southern District of New York reviewed the situation and chose not to file any charges.

The claims also were tossed by the Federal Election Commission.

But the state prosecutor, in a heavily Democrat district, has been clinging to the allegations ever since.

Jordan warned, "The legal theory underlying your reported prosecution appears to be tenuous and untested."

A charge of "falsifying business records" would have a statute of limitations of two years, which Jordan said was a misdemeanor and would have expired years ago. If the prosecutor changed the charge to a felony, the case would have to prove "an intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal the commission thereof," Jordan wrote.

Further, Jordan noted the prosecutor's primary witness, Cohen, is a "convicted perjurer with a demonstrable prejudice against President Trump."

He was given three years in prison in 2018 for lying to Congress, campaign-finance violations and tax evasion.

Jordan said Cohen was part of the Democrats' scheming against Trump, when in 2019 "to aid their fruitless investigation into President Trump, Cohen lied again—six times."

Jordan accused Bragg of staging an indictment for "political" reasons.

