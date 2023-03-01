Congressman uses border hearing to ask sheriff if he believes Trump lost 2020 election

By Jennie Taer

Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman spent his questioning time during a hearing on the border crisis Tuesday to question an Arizona sheriff about his beliefs on the 2020 election and the Jan. 6th Capitol riot.

“Sheriff [Mark] Lamb, do you believe that Donald Trump won the 2020 election?” Goldman asked in his opening question.

Lamb, who is mulling a possible run for Senate, came to the hearing to discuss the large amounts of security issues in his county stemming from the southern border crisis.

The House Homeland Security Committee held its first hearing to discuss the rippling effects of the surge in illegal migration at the southern border and the Biden administration’s role in that. Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb testified before the committee to share the effects of illegal immigration and a surge in smuggling activity in his region of Arizona.

The impact on Lamb’s county have led to a 377% increase in the last two years in traffic stops involving human smuggling and an over 461% increase in car chases involving human smuggling, Lamb said during Tuesday’s hearing. Lamb shared recently that he’s mulling a possible Senate run.

“Sheriff Lamb, do you believe that Donald Trump won the 2020 election?,” Goldman asked.

“Well, Joe Biden is the President now,” Lamb responded.

Goldman asked Lamb to share his beliefs on the election.

“I believe that he lost the election. There’s questions about how our election integrity, I don’t know how that relates to homeland security, but I have questions,” Lamb said.

Goldman then asked if Lamb believes there was fraud in the 2020 election.

“Do you think that there was fraud that had a material impact on the results of the 2020 election?”

“As a law enforcement official, I have seen zero evidence that would show me that,” Lamb responded.

The Democratic lawmaker asked the sheriff to also give his views on the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Do you believe that those people who invaded the Capitol on January 6 were ‘very loving Christian people?’ I think that there were a lot of good people there that were exercising their First Amendment right and I think they have in many ways been lumped in with a group of people that had bad intentions,” Lamb said.

“So you would agree that not everyone at the Capitol on Jan. 6 would be considered a loving person?” Goldman asked.

Lamb said that he believed “there were people that violated the law,” adding “I think that those people are being held accountable.”

“Because you have been quoted as saying that the rioters who were there on Jan. 6 were very loving Christian people. Did you see the videos that day?” Goldman asked.

“Yes, sir. I’ve seen a lot of videos where there were a lot of good people that were not rioting and you’re saying that the rioters, that’s different than the people who were coming in and exercising their First Amendment rights. Those people had every right to exercise their First Amendment right,” Lamb said.

The Democratic congressman also asked if the sheriff supports the 950 Department of Justice (DOJ) arrests related to the attack and the 10 convictions involving “seditious conspiracy.”

“Well I know nothing of those 950 prosecutions, I wasn’t there for them, I don’t know the details of those cases, so for me to come and say that I support every one would be a little bit naive because I don’t have the information,” Lamb replied.

“I am unaware of the ten convictions, nor do I know anything about those case,” Lamb added.

Goldman then asked about some of the groups charged in connection with the attack.

“Really, because they involve the proud boys and the Oathkeepers, are you familiar with those?” Goldman asked, while probing the sheriff on if he interacted any members of those groups.

Lamb responded that he had attended a Second Amendment rally in which he shook hands with individuals from those groups “that had no indication” at the time of any affiliation. He learned later that there were members of the Proud Boys there.

