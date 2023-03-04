Congressman warns China has become 'existential threat' to America

China's dictator, Xi Jinping, has become an "existential threat" to America, with his "monstrous policies" that include war against Muslims and Christians both, according to a member of Congress.

The Washington Stand interviewed Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., and the report explained he's optimistic that both political sides in Washington "appear to be finally coming to the realization that the communist government of China under Xi Jinping is not only a a threat to his own people, but to the entire world."

"He has demonstrated monstrous policies, a genocide against the Muslims, the crushing of the underground Christian church and all other churches, and … a pervasive use of torture [on] political or religious prisoners," the congressman explained.

He cited China's takeover of Hong Kong, and now "he has his eye on Taiwan."

TRENDING: A big family fight just waiting to happen

Tony Perkins, of the Family Research Council, asked Smith about comments from Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster to Congress that, "China poses a greater threat to American interests than did the Soviet Union."

Smith agreed that the serious military threat from China now is being recognized.

Smith noted China's strength, often based on America's economy and technology, but said he thinks internally the Communist regime is in chaos.

"This is the horrible consequence of the one child per couple policy which has led to a huge disparity between males and females. There are about 60 million plus missing girls, some of whom would be women of various ages because of the one child per couple forced abortion policy," he said.

Is China an 'existential threat' to America? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 86% (6 Votes) 14% (1 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

He warned, "Not only does it destroy babies and their mothers, but it would also lead to Xi Jinping or whoever the dictator might be at the time to try to project outward and stoke the fires of nationalism. And that’s exactly what he is doing.

"There’s no other place on the face of the earth where there’s a massive genocide taking place in a country that’s not at war,” he said. “It’s at war with its own people.” Smith serves as the chairman of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.

"They couldn’t care less about their own people and even more, so couldn’t care less about us," he said.

To China's Communist leaders all life is "throwaway," he charged.

Smith also has targeted the CCP with legislation that would address China's organ harvesting, which sometimes done forcibly.

"It’s a huge moneymaker for the Chinese Communist Party. It is also for any high official or any official really in the party that is in need of a transplant," he said.

His plan would impose sanctions on anyone participating in that $1 billion industry, which he said kills some 100,000 people in China every year.

He also blamed China for the fentanyl flood that is hitting Americans these days.

He said there are a lot of egregious points in America's previous failures to address China's inhumanity.

He noted he never would forget when Barack Obama, with then-Chinese President Jintao Hu at his side in the White House, responded to a reporter’s question about the Communist nation’s record of human rights abuses by telling the reporter China has a "different culture and different type of government."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].