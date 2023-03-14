Cops called on Jane Fonda for suggesting 'murder' to handle pro-lifers

A member of Congress has called Capitol Police on Jane Fonda after the leftist Hollywood icon suggested "murder" as a solution to the abortion industry's problem with pro-lifers.

It's because the comments from the octogenarian Fonda "spawned a death threat," according to a report from the Washington Examiner.

The complaint was filed by U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican.

She said Fonda, who made the apparent threat while appearing on ABC's" The View," and the program hosts "need to be held accountable" for suggesting "pro-abortion rights women could use 'murder' as a solution to win back control over their bodies,'" the report said.

Fonda, last week, told show host Joy Behar "murder" could be an option for pro-abortion activism, in addition to marches and protests.

The program's hosts claimed the suggestion was a joke.

But Luna reported Fonda and "The View" hosts to Capitol Police, saying their discussion spawned a death threat.

"Unfortunately, for Ms. Fonda, Capitol Police takes this issue very seriously, as do I and many of my pro-life Republican colleagues," the congresswoman explained during an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters. "So I’m sure they will be investigating and she will be having to answer for her comments."

She said the death threat was posted as a comment on social media attached to a video of Fonda's statement.

Luna charged, "The individual that made this comment actually posted it under her video of the View, saying that the only good conservative and Trump supporter was a dead one. It’s especially alarming being that Republican female members especially, as a whole, seem to be more targeted because a lot of these predators look at us like victims. So, it’s a very dangerous thing for her to have done, and we will be holding her accountable as she should be."

Fonda, under online pressure, claimed it was "obvious" that she made the comment "in jest."

She said, in a statement to the Examiner, "My body language and tone made it clear to those in the room – and to anyone watching – that I was using hyperbole to make a point."

Fonda's comments on the show, included, "Well, I've thought of murder," when she was asked about what could be done in addition to marching and protesting to help the abortion industry in America.

She was asked to repeat it, and she said, "Murder."

Behar immediately claimed, "She's just kidding."

Watch the latest video at <a href="https://www.foxnews.com">foxnews.com</a>

