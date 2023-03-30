A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
COVID vaccine fatigue: Study explores why many are refusing booster shots

Declining vaccinations reflect lack of trust

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 30, 2023 at 2:59pm
(FOX NEWS) – As the world continues to move toward a post-pandemic life — and as the World Health Organization (WHO) recently predicted that COVID-19 will end in 2023 as a public health emergency — Americans may have reached a state of "vaccine fatigue," data suggests.

A recent study published in the journal Nature Medicine, led by researchers from the Medical University of Vienna, surveyed 6,357 people in Austria and Italy. They found that respondents’ "readiness to get vaccinated," on a scale of 0 to 10, was relatively low – roughly 5.8 in Italy and 5.3 in Austria.

The participants answered questions about vaccine-related costs, communication, incentives, emerging variants of the virus and vaccination requirements.

