Cow opts to run from urban slaughterhouse

Will spend rest of days at farm

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 23, 2023 at 12:42pm
Steer makes getaway from trip to slaughterhouse (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – A Brooklyn pizzeria shared surveillance video of a cow making a run for it in the streets from a slaughterhouse. It happened Tuesday around 1:40 p.m., witnesses told FOX 5 New York.

Several videos strung together show people frantically chasing the cow, some with lassos, and one man in an apron even attempting to grab the bovine's tail.

"It was just running down Rockaway Parkway all the while being chased by people from the slaughterhouse who were unable to nail her down," Vinny Fontana, owner of Original Pizza, told Gothamist. "When she came into the business district, everyone pitched in together to herd this cow."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
