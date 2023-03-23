Cow opts to run from urban slaughterhouse

(FOX NEWS) – A Brooklyn pizzeria shared surveillance video of a cow making a run for it in the streets from a slaughterhouse. It happened Tuesday around 1:40 p.m., witnesses told FOX 5 New York.

Several videos strung together show people frantically chasing the cow, some with lassos, and one man in an apron even attempting to grab the bovine's tail.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"It was just running down Rockaway Parkway all the while being chased by people from the slaughterhouse who were unable to nail her down," Vinny Fontana, owner of Original Pizza, told Gothamist. "When she came into the business district, everyone pitched in together to herd this cow."

TRENDING: Clint Eastwood not seen for well over year: Legend's pals fear for his health

Read the full story ›