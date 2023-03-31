Cracker Barrel leaves Portland, following Walmart's lead

(ZEROHEDGE) – Cracker Barrel is calling it quits on Portland. It seems nary a day goes by when we aren't writing about some major corporation – Target, Walmart, Walgreens, etc. – leaving a major city due to a rise in crime and theft. Today is going to be no different.
The restaurant chain this week acknowledged what Walmart's CEO had already pointed out: that "crime and theft were taking their toll" on companies in Portland and that they would be leaving the city, according to Fox News.
The company officially blamed Covid-19 for the closures, the report says. The company said: "As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate the performance of our stores, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our guests and our business."
