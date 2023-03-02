Cross-border 'terror attack' on Russia involved dozens of armed saboteurs attacking villages

(ZEROHEDGE) – The Kremlin has condemned what it called a new terrorist attack on its soil Thursday carried out by Ukrainian saboteurs who allegedly breached a border region.

Russian presidency spokesman Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said militants entered the Bryansk Oblast in Western Russia and attacked villages there, resulting in the death of one civilian and another wounded. "This is an attack by terrorists," Peskov said.

Conflicting initial reports indicated Russia’s Federal Security Service engaged in a gun battle with the infiltrators, with the Kremlin saying "Measures are currently underway to eliminate these terrorists."

