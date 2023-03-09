A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

On this day in history, Barbie makes fashionable world debut at New York Toy Fair

Experts were not impressed by full-grown woman pitched as a doll

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2023 at 12:13pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – Enjoying a unique distinction as both a hugely successful child's toy and a global style icon, Barbie debuted on the world stage on this day in history, March 9, 1959.

Lithe, buxom and 11½ inches tall, Barbie wore a zebra-striped black-and-white swimsuit plus over-sized sunglasses, with her long hair — blonde or brunette — in carefree beach-ready ponytail at the North American International Toy Fair on fashionable Fifth Avenue in New York City.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The experts were not impressed by the full-grown woman pitched as a doll for young girls.

TRENDING: Beloved kids' author says his books were unknowingly 'sanitized' to be more 'current'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Woman with over 230 great-great-grandchildren meets great-great-great-grandchild
On this day in history, Barbie makes fashionable world debut at New York Toy Fair
RuPaul responds to anti-drag bills: 'Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement'
Star Trek's planet Vulcan found to not be a planet after all
Blazing chaos breaks out at protest in support of domestic terror suspects
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×