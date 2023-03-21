'She was dead before the prayer, and alive after'

(CBN NEWS) -- A medical doctor is testifying that a woman was raised from the dead by the power of prayer hours after emergency room staff had done everything they could to revive her.

Dr. Landon D. Vinson, M.D., an emergency room doctor at the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center in Coffeyville, Kansas, recently told members of the First Assembly of God about the miracle he witnessed along with their pastor, Rev. Randy DePriest.

In a video posted to YouTube, Vinson gives his testimony to the congregation. It was during the spring of 2021 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when an unnamed woman was taken to the emergency room in Coffeyville. She was receiving CPR when she was brought into the emergency room and was given CPR for an entire hour after arriving. But she had died.

