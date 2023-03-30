Democrat uses House floor to lash out at those opposing body mutilation for kids

The leftist community across America is infuriated that there are Christians – and many others – who don't believe in the transgender ideology.

Especially for children.

That's where school officials – sometimes without the knowledge of parents, sometimes with, and those who claim to be doctors – give children chemicals and mutilate their bodies with surgeries in failed attempts to make them the opposite sex.

Scientifically, that's impossible, as being male or female is embedded in the body down to the DNA level.

Especially, leftists are enraged that several states, led by Republicans, have passed laws banning those processes.

Now a member of Congress, Rep. Kathleen Clark, D-Mass., has used the floor of the U.S. to launch a rant against those "politicians and preachers" and "right-wing extremists" who have been waging war to protect those children.

"Trans-joy," she said, "deserves to be celebrated."

She accused her opponents of "waging an especially vicious crusade" against children.

However, a report from the Gateway Pundit pointed out that Clark "forgot" to mention "that her violent trans son was arrested for vandalizing public property and assaulting a police officer."

It cited a Post-Millennial report that said, "In January, the son of Democratic House Minority Whip Catherine Clark (D-MA 5th District) was arrested on charges of vandalizing private property and assaulting an officer while resisting arrest during an Antifa riot in Boston, Massachusetts."

Explained the Gateway Pundit, "Her child is trans. The Boston Police Department said in a news release that the suspect was identified as Jared Dowell, 23, of Melrose. Dowell was placed under arrest and charged with; Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction or Injury of Personal Property and Damage of Property by Graffiti/Tagging. No doubt, Rep. Clark’s son won’t spend two years in prison before trial like a Trump supporter."

Here's Clark's blast against Christians, which came a day after a transgender, a woman portraying herself as a man, broke into a Christian school in Tennessee and shot and killed three children and three adults:

Trans psychopath murders children in mass shooting (Nashville). One day later, Rep. Katherine Clark describes the trans community as "being forced to fight for it's existence." Our own government officials are literally defending trans mass murderers.pic.twitter.com/hfqr7lF7pb — Racial Consciousness (@Nature_and_Race) March 29, 2023

It appears that the child of Democrat House Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark was arrested for assaulting police as part of an #antifa event in Boston last night. Jared 'Riley' Dowell allegedly graffiti'd "stop cop city" and assaulted police while resisting arrest. https://t.co/yP0oAPbpJv pic.twitter.com/LC7ZSaSIG0 — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) January 22, 2023

At the time of the arrest, Clark called "Jared Riley" her daughter.

