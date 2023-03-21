Dershowitz on Bragg: 'Never seen a worse abuse of prosecutorial discretion'

In 60 years of practicing criminal law, explains Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, a lifelong leftist, he's "never seen a worse abuse of prosecutorial discretion" than Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's pending case against President Trump.

His comments, reported by Fox Business, concerned Bragg's potential indictment of Trump regarding a lawyer's payment to stripper Stormy Daniels years ago.

A report posted online said the grand jury will resume its work Wednesday:

A grand jury will reconvene on Wednesday to continue to weigh charges against former Pres. Trump in connection with the Manhattan district attorney's hush payment probe. See live updates here: https://t.co/uk9A3Y2pez — ABC News (@ABC) March 21, 2023

Prosecutors' claims have yet to be revealed, but it was noted that both federal prosecutors and the Federal Election Commission decided the facts that were presented offered no case.

Dershowitz agreed "there was no crime."

"They had to make it up. They had to combine a non-existent state misdemeanor, which is beyond the statute of limitations to a federal felony, which was not prosecuted by the federal government, also beyond the statute of limitations… That just isn't the way American justice works and everybody should protest this," Dershowitz said.

He continued, "The left, including today's New York Times, including CNN, they're all cheering this on as if it won't establish a terrible precedent which today is used against Trump, tomorrow used against the Democrats, and the day after tomorrow used against your Uncle Charlie or your nephew. … This is one of the most serious violations of the rule of law I've experienced in 60 years. And this comes from a Democrat, somebody who voted against Trump. This is not political. This is about how the rule of law is being destroyed by a zealous attempt to target somebody."

He said future ramifications will be serious.

"American law is supposed to have a crime. And then you look for who committed it; not first decide who you want to prosecute and then rummage through the statute books to try to find some technical violation. … It's going to become part of the precedents of American justice that if you run for president, your opponent will try to find something on you. That's Banana Republic. That's not what the United States stands for."

Slay News reported "Republican rockstar Kari Lake," candidate for governor in Arizona, is calling on "patriots" to rise up in protest.

She called the work against Trump a "political persecution," and explained it stems from the Democrats' "desperation to derail his re-election."

She said protests should be peaceful because that's a right protected by the Constitution.

"And I would remind [Trump's] critics that the First Amendment of the United States Constitution grants us the right to peaceably assemble. We cannot allow ourselves to live in such fear of the left’s infiltration that we surrender our God-given rights without them even asking."

My statement on the political prosecution of President Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/Ox6OFrKIg8 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 19, 2023

