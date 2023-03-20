Disguised 'total warfare' waged against the U.S.

It’s one of the most vexing and consequential questions facing Americans today: Why do this nation’s ruling elites seem to be madly in love with China?

Or to put a finer point on it: Why are the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – now in craven submission to a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into view only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class, and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare.

Consider the most recent revelations about China: It intentionally created the COVID-19 virus that has killed almost 7 million worldwide – including over 1 million Americans – in a Wuhan bio-lab, the result of wildly dangerous “gain-of-function” research on bat coronaviruses, literally intended to make the pathogen more lethal to human beings. America’s leadership class perversely spent years covering up China’s complicity in all of this. And in response to the few U.S. voices demanding transparency from China, the communist government there continuously lied, denied, threatened and even launched a propaganda campaign claiming America had created and leaked the deadly virus from a Maryland military base!

TRENDING: 29-year-old professor suddenly drops dead while playing basketball on campus

And of course, through its controlling influence on the World Health Organization, China largely dictated the disastrous “total lockdown” pandemic response adopted by America at the direction of Dr. Anthony Fauci, which wreaked total havoc on this nation’s society, business, education, mental health, economy and free exercise of religion. All part of China’s “unconventional total warfare.”

China’s ruling authority, the atheist Chinese Communist Party, or CCP, is that nation’s de facto god, controlling virtually every major aspect of the lives of the almost one-and-a-half billion people living there. For example, the CCP has long dictated the exact number of children couples are permitted to have, imposing its infamous “one-child policy” in 1980, replaced by a “two-child policy” in 2016 and a “three-child policy” in 2021. Enforcement has been brutal, including forced abortions, sterilization and fines, and the policies have resulted in a horrendous epidemic of female infanticide, especially in rural areas.

But that’s just the beginning. China forces entire minority populations, like the Uyghur Muslims, into slave-labor concentration camps. Even worse, it routinely harvests organs from them and other innocent people it regards as expendable commodities. In 2019, the China Tribunal – an independent, London-based panel of international legal and medical experts – determined conclusively that China’s communist government for decades had been systematically killing prisoners of conscience, especially Falun Gong practitioners and Muslims, in order to harvest their organs and sell them. That’s capitalism, China-style.

Multiple credible eyewitness reports confirm that women in these large slave-labor camps – which Chinese communist authorities call "re-education camps" – are routinely raped, tortured, forcibly sterilized, and forced to sing patriotic communist songs.

As Amelia Pang, author of “Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America’s Cheap Goods,” told the New York Post: “Rape is pretty standard in forced labor camps. The goal is to brainwash prisoners into being patriotic and extremely aligned with the Chinese state.”

And Kuzzat Altay, CEO of international software-coding outfit Cydeo and an activist dedicated to exposing China’s human-rights abuses, saw his own father imprisoned in one of China’s camps for two years. He confirms that “Organ harvesting is normal in the Chinese Communist Party. They are known for this.” As an example, he explained to the Post, “There are some rich Middle Eastern clients who want Muslim kidneys,” since they are free of alcohol and pork. “So Uyghur people were having their kidneys taken.”

This is clearly nothing short of Hitlerian for the people of China.

But, beyond providing really cheap goods for Americans, plus cheap outsourced labor and more than a billion potential Chinese consumers for American companies like Disney, how does all of this impact the United States?

In every way imaginable – almost all very bad.

For decades, China has been plundering America – massively stealing her intellectual property and technology at every opportunity; embedding spies in the U.S. government, including in the halls of Congress; buying up American farmland, especially acreage near sensitive military installations; infiltrating the nation’s universities in multiple ways, from planting communist professors to making generous “endowments”; and in general buying influence in every way possible.

Truly, China’s infiltration and ongoing de facto colonization of America has a thousand faces.

One of those many faces is China’s wildly popular social media app TikTok, with over 70 million monthly active users within the United States, most of them young. Not only has TikTok been exposed as a secret surveillance tool for the CCP, enabling it to gather personal data on tens of millions of American young people, but it is also – as the popular Twitter account “Libs of TikTok” has documented – heavily populated with LGBT recruiters and groomers, seducing America’s teens into “changing their gender” and encouraging them to undergo horrifying surgical mutilations. Interestingly, none of these sorts of videos are allowed on the Chinese version of TikTok viewed by young people in that country. The CCP wants its nation’s next generation to be good patriotic communists, and has no interest in seducing China’s future leaders into “identifying as” another gender or fretting over which pronoun they should force everyone else to use for them.

Another face of the CCP’s stealth war on America’s youth is its partnership with the Mexican criminal drug cartels in flooding America with fentanyl, the No. 1 killer of younger Americans aged 18 to 45. As Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., recently wrote: "It’s estimated China is responsible for over 90 percent of illicit fentanyl found in the United States. We simply cannot allow the lethal fentanyl engine in China to run while communities across America’s heartland are being torn apart."

With China engaged in this long-term, multifaceted, unconventional war on America – why does the U.S. government under Joe Biden’s leadership, along with much of corporate America, bow and scrape before China?

The shocking answers are spelled out and stunningly documented in the March 2023 issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA.”

Highlights of “HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA” include:

* “The China worshippers: Why America’s elites love, fear and serve a brutal, godless, communist dictatorship” by David Kupelian

* “Bidens got $31 million from China intelligence-linked sources” reveals investigative journalist Peter Schweizer, who says: 'I don't know of a time in American history where the first family has had this kind of financial bond with a foreign intelligence service'” by Bob Unruh

* “2 out of 3 voters believe Biden is 'compromised' by communist China, poll says”

* “Fearless Chinese virologist insists COVID-19 was 'intentionally released' on the world: Dr. Li Meng Yan says, 'Of course it was not an accident'” by Bob Unruh

* “Fauci admits, in court deposition, that China convinced him to push disastrous U.S. lockdowns” by Art Moore

* “Army chief: If 'major war' breaks out, China will attack the U.S. homeland”

* “'War is on the way:' Warning after Hawaii gets lasered. 'They could have come from only one source'” by Bob Unruh

* “Pompeo: Biden administration's compromising ties to China run far deeper than Joe: 'I think we're only beginning to pull the threads'” by Art Moore

* “The ChiCom colonization of America: Leaders in both parties are guilty for communist property purchases through visa scam” by Michelle Malkin

* “The madness of ‘political correctness’ was made in China” by David Kupelian

* “The trial balloon fiasco: China’s provocative action and Biden’s pathetically weak reaction – what it really means” by Oliver North

* “Expert warns Congress: China's 'organ harvesting' is killing 50,000 people every year: Young people in their 20s disappearing as that's the 'exact stage' of development executioners want” by Bob Unruh

* “Modern warfare: China aims to use A.I. to 'control the enemy's will': Targeting president and members of Congress as well as citizens” by Art Moore

* “Biden sued for illegally handing power to China-dominated World Health Organization: States accuse administration of unlawful delegation of emergency declaration” by Jennie Taer

* “China and Russia’s emerging alliance disastrous for America: Tucker Carlson blames Joe Biden’s 'reckless and self-destructive' handling of Ukraine war” by Harold Hutchison

* “How China resembles Nazi Germany pre-aggression: And how 'the deeply unserious leadership of the West' invites that aggression” by Ben Shapiro

* “Senate bill would ban CCP-linked corporations from owning American farmland: 'Undermines integrity of our nation’s food supply chain'” by Peter LaBarbera

* “New bill would let fentanyl victims' families sue Chinese Communists: 'The leading killer of adults fit for military service'” by Peter LaBarbera

* “China's 'cold war' on American kids – which we're allowing: How Beijing's TikTok is fueling gender confusion and cultural upheaval throughout the U.S.” by David McQuade

* “China and the Great Reset” by David Kupelian

Commented bestselling author and longtime Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian, “Americans are witnessing the largest-scale political corruption in U.S. history, with Chinese money bribing not only the spectacularly corrupt Biden family, but countless other U.S. politicians of both parties.

“But it goes beyond just rampant greed and corruption,” added Kupelian: “The far Left now running the U.S. government is totalitarian, Orwellian, anti-God, anti-Constitution and anti-American. They hate this nation's history and they hate the religion that gave America its morality, dignity and unparalleled success. They crave power, wealth, privilege and glory for themselves in perpetuity. They love abortion. They crave increasing control over every aspect of people’s lives – including how they think – and deploy their ideology as a weapon to coerce and shame the population into conforming out of fear and a desire for acceptance. Those who don’t comply, or are too different, are treated as ‘extremists,’ ‘criminals’ and ‘terrorists,’ and are often locked up.

“Exactly like China.”

SPECIAL OFFER: For a limited time, subscribe to Whistleblower, renew or give a gift subscription and you'll get $10 off the already discounted rate (pay only $39.95 instead of the usual $49.95), plus you'll get TWO very special free gifts:

First, you’ll get the brand new, just released, completely revised and expanded paperback edition of David Kupelian’s blockbuster book, "The Snapping of the American Mind: Healing a Nation Broken by a Lawless Government and a Godless Culture." It includes ALL-NEW CHAPTERS illuminating the astonishing "1984"-style transformation of America taking place today – and how to reverse it. Top-rated talk host Sean Hannity says, "David Kupelian is one of the most thought-provoking and iconoclastic writers I know. … A must-read if you really want to understand the world we live in and where it’s headed." Dr. Ted Baehr, Chairman of the Christian Film and Television Commission, says “David Kupelian is one of the very few must-read writers in the 21st Century.” Documentary filmmaker/author Dinesh D’Souza says “David Kupelian’s ‘The Snapping of the American Mind’ chronicles the decline and fall of America and shows that it is no accident, but rather a direct result of progressive misrule – an eye-opening, scary and galvanizing book.” And former congresswoman and Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann simply says, "Read it!"

Second, you’ll receive – more important now than ever – the coveted print edition of one of Whistleblower’s most popular issues ever, “YES, THE 2020 ELECTION WAS STOLEN: How Big Tech, Big Media, lying Democrats, deep staters and vote fraudsters cheated Trump – and America.” From rampant voter fraud, to Big Tech inducing millions of “undecided” voters to support Joe Biden, to social media and news organizations and the “deep state” working together to suppress damning revelations about Biden family corruption just before the election, to the Democrat-Media Complex's underlying message that election fraud is not just morally permissible, but morally essential, because “Trump is another Hitler,” this special issue of Whistleblower presents an extraordinarily compelling case that the November 2020 presidential election was the most corrupt in generations.

This very special free double offer will end without notice and is good in the U.S. only.

SUBSCRIBE TO WHISTLEBLOWER

RENEW YOUR WHISTLEBLOWER SUBSCRIPTION

GIVE A GIFT WHISTLEBLOWER SUBSCRIPTION

WHISTLEBLOWER IS NOW AVAILABLE ALSO IN STATE-OF-THE-ART DIGITAL FORM! SUBSCRIBE TO DIGITAL WHISTLEBLOWER HERE!

PLEASE NOTE: When your Whistleblower subscription is due to expire, you will receive a renewal notice from us. To keep Whistleblower coming, do nothing and we'll renew your subscription automatically for the special low price of only $39.95 by charging your credit or debit card. There's never any risk, as you may cancel at any time for a full refund of the unused portion of your subscription.

If you prefer, you may order a single copy of the March 2023 issue, "HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA." Or GET THE DIGITAL VERSION HERE!