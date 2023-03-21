'Most disgusting witch hunt': Trump unleashes on pending charges

Former President Donald Trump multiple times has called an agenda Democrats are following to attack him a "witch hunt."

After all, they have been documented to have made up lies, conspired with Russians to build the "Steele dossier," assembled multiple failed attempts to impeach and remove him from office, even charged that he was an "insurrectionist" over what others did at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Now, he's charging that the newest assault, a possible prosecution on misdemeanor related charges stemming from incidents that happened years ago, all developed by leftist Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, is "the most disgusting witch hunt in the history of our country."

The Gateway Pundit reported, "Trump is facing specious misdemeanor charges related to providing $130,000 just before the 2016 Presidential Election to Stormy Daniels. Trump’s disgraced former lawyer Michael Cohen, allegedly passed the money to Daniels to keep quiet about the encounter. Nothing about this transaction is illegal as contracts requiring one party in a transaction to not publicize an event or activity are commonplace in America."

Cohen later was convicted of several crimes, lying to Congress and the like, and sentenced to three years in prison.

Federal prosecutors never took up the case, the Federal Election Commission said there was nothing there, and even the same Southern District of New York decided against charges back in the day.

"But Bragg resurrected the case because he wanted to fulfill a campaign promise to indict Trump and put him in prison," the report said.

Trump calls the continuing barrage against him the "continuation of the most disgusting witch hunt in the history of our country."

The report said, "Trump then laid out the true purpose behind these witch hunts: the Democrats and their radical left allies want to stop him from becoming president again. He vowed that he would remain undeterred. He also made clear his supporters were the ultimate target of the so-called investigations."

"Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know we are the only ones who can stop them, and they know it strongly. Looking at the polls we’re — not me, but we — are up by so much you can’t even believe it," he said.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson noted the if Democrats are successful in using the nation's justice system to destroy Trump there will be a high cost:

He said,

"If the Democratic Party is allowed to do this, allowed to crush the presidential front-runner, the main threat to their power, with a bogus criminal case, where does that leave us? We’re done because that precedent will live forever and voters will never again determine the outcome of a presidential election. It’s remarkable when you think about it. After all the yelling from permanent Washington about January 6 and how it was a threat to our democratic norms and the peaceful transfer of power, they’ve decided to completely short circuit our democratic norms, not to mention the peaceful transfer of power using the courts and prosecutors. What happens if they get away with this? No one seems to be thinking this through. Everyone’s all spun up, but what happens if they get away with this? If they use the Justice Department in full view of everyone to settle a political score and to keep the White House just to take a guy out of the race who seems to be doing fairly well. We’ll destroy the justice system and that’s not a small thing. A functioning justice system has kept this country peaceful for hundreds of years. The purpose of a justice system is to administer justice so that citizens don’t have to do it themselves. You outsource that duty to the government. But what happens when you take that away, when there is no justice system? What happens when the Department of Justice decides that its goal is not justice, but protecting the ruling class at all costs? Think about that. People are still going to demand justice. The desire for justice is an inherent human desire. We are born with it. But if there’s no neutral place to do it, some people will decide they’re going to have to do it themselves. Now, we don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like, but we can say for certain it’s going to be really ugly. So, they hate Donald Trump. Fine, but they don’t get to destroy America’s justice system because they do. We would never recover from that.

Another GOP presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, said the attacks on Trump are nothing more than a political agenda of revenge.

"Everything I have seen from this New York district attorney is that this would be something he’d be doing for political points, and I think what we know is when you get into political prosecutions like this, it’s more about revenge," she said.

""The American people want to talk about things that really matter, which is the economy ... what's happening with Russia and China, they want to talk about the fact that ... we've got to get our kids back in schools and back on track," Haley said.

