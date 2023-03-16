Disturbing video shows son of sports-team exec pushing disabled woman's wheelchair down stairs

Mercyhurst University is conducting an investigation after a video emerged appearing to show one of their student-athletes pushing a disabled student's wheelchair down the stairs at a local nightclub.

According to Fox News, a video showed Carson Briere, who plays on the school's hockey team and is the son of the Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Daniel Briere, walking up the stairs with a friend. After talking to another man, the two of them appeared to take the wheelchair from the corner and roll it down the stairs.

I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. pic.twitter.com/kWWlEYEc7V — julia (@juliazukowski) March 14, 2023

The wheelchair apparently belonged to a disabled young woman, who is also a student at the university, and she had to be carried down the stairs afterward to use the bathroom.

Mercyhurst University responded to the firestorm that erupted on social media after the video emerged, saying that they were conducting an investigation into the affair.

"Late this afternoon, Mercyhurst University became aware of a disturbing video in which one of our student-athletes is seen pushing an unoccupied wheeler chair down a flight of stairs at a local establishment. Our Office of Student Conduct and Department of Police and Safety are investigating," the university wrote on social media.

Apparently, this is not the first time that Briere has been in trouble for his actions. According to the Walter Cronkite Sports Network, he was dismissed from Arizona State's hockey team as a freshman in 2019 after violating the team rules.

Later, in an interview with College Hockey News, Briere said that his dismissal was due to not taking the team seriously. “I was just going out; I wasn’t taking hockey seriously. It wasn’t anything bad. It was just not being committed to hockey. I was more committed to having fun at school,” he said. “Too much partying, that’s probably the best way to put it.”

While he may have been able to get past his dismissal from ASU and play for Mercyhurst, it is going to be very difficult for him to come back from this latest scandal if the video is proven to be genuine.

This really is a sad case all around. Briere seems to be a troubled young man who seems to have no idea that his actions have consequences.

His actions seem to indicate that he believes that he can get away with anything he does, perhaps because he is a student-athlete or perhaps because of who his father is.

It is very sad that a disabled student had to be the victim in all of this.

However, perhaps now that this firestorm has erupted and the university appears to be taking it seriously, he will finally have the wake-up call that he needs and will learn to control his behavior.

His behavior already cost him a spot on one school's hockey team, and it may very well cost him another spot. Perhaps this will prompt him to reflect on why this keeps happening.

Of course, some of the blame may have to fall on his parents, who clearly have not raised him to realize that he cannot do anything he wants without consequence.

Perhaps now he will see the real effect that his actions have on others and will begin to turn his life around.

