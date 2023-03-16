Doctor who helped halt COVID 'misinformation' law sues university for punishing 'political activity'

(JUST THE NEWS) – A California pediatric emergency room physician who helped secure an injunction against the state's medical misinformation law on First Amendment grounds is now going after his own institution for alleged labor violations based on his public criticism of COVID-19 policy.

Ram Duriseti alleges that Stanford Health Care, part of the university's School of Medicine and his employer of two decades, functionally ignored his noncompliance with its COVID booster mandate "until he engaged in political activity that SHC deemed intolerable," according to his lawsuit, filed by Republican superlawyer Harmeet Dhillon's firm.

Chief of Staff Jay Shah told Duriseti Nov. 11, a day after he asked for "an update on his clinical status" and several weeks after "disinformation" activists publicly targeted him, that SHC had actually suspended him for noncompliance on its latest deadline of Aug. 12.

