Don't play nuclear chess against Russia

NATO's expansion of war in Ukraine continues, misguided by unelected globalists who demand that rulers subordinate national interests to global governance. As the 2024 elections get under way, Donald Trump is the only candidate in either party who speaks out against reckless war-mongering that could spark World War III.

While Trump was expounding his pro-peace platform at an overflow weekend rally in Waco, Texas, Russian President Vladimir Putin was moving tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus along the northern border of Ukraine. Belarus is allied with Russia, so nothing can be done to prevent this.

Russia's move horrified clueless Western globalists, who thought they had checkmated Putin by having him indicted by the International Criminal Court. Putin is obviously unfazed by that self-appointed tribunal, which lacks jurisdiction over him in Russia.

Tactical nuclear weapons are designed to deliver atomic bombs against battlefield targets, rather than destroy civilian infrastructure as was done to Hiroshima and Nagasaki. For over 75 years dropping nuclear bombs has been unthinkable, but launching nuclear arms against tanks and soldiers could be an initial step to all-out nuclear war.

What is unthinkable at the beginning of a war can become inevitable as war drags on and people are hardened by its atrocities. The vicious use of chemical weapons unfortunately became prevalent as World War I wore on, to the point where both sides began wearing gas masks.

Neither Biden nor NATO should be playing a game of nuclear chess with the grandmasters in Russia. As Biden and entrenched D.C. politicians of both parties scheme to involve the United States further in a border war on the other side of the globe, only Trump among the presidential candidates is outspoken against it.

The American people, particularly the all-important young voters, want no part of a confrontationwith Russia, with the possibility that battlefield nukes could eventually be deployed. Biden and the leftist leaders of NATO, however, continue to provoke Russia to the point where it moves nuclear weapons into position for possible battlefield use.

Pulitzer-Prize winning investigator Seymour Hersh released his account last month accusing Biden of having ordered the destruction of Russia's Nord Stream pipelines. Less than two weeks later, another massive explosion seriously damaged the Russian-built 12-mile-long Kerch Bridge that connects Russia to Crimea.

Last year Biden declared, "If Russia invades, there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2, we will bring an end to it." Indeed, after Russia invaded Ukraine, underwater explosions by mines evidently laid by skilled navy divers at the bottom of the Baltic Sea did destroy 3 of the 4 Nord Stream pipelines that deliver Russian natural gas to Western Europe.

The sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines forced 35 tons of chemical weapon residue to resurface after lying dormant on the seabed since being dumped there after World War II. This harmful disturbance included arsenic and mustard gas chemical agents.

In addition, the sabotage of this pipeline caused the release of 115,000 tons of natural gas in merely six days. Such a massive release of hydrocarbons would require 600 million trees a year to absorb, yet not a word from the Biden Administration about the environmental harm that resulted.

Biden's State Department point person for Ukraine, Victoria Nuland, even said she was "very gratified" that the Russian pipeline had become "a hunk of metal at the bottom of the sea." The Deep State's gratification surely includes knowledge of who committed this crime, which they conceal from the American people.

The European Union concluded it was sabotage, not an accident, which destroyed these nearly 1,000-mile long pipelines that provided inexpensive energy to Western Europe. Biden refuses to confess who did it, but a President Trump would tell us.

Biden and the Deep State should not try to defeat a Russian army that has access to battlefield nuclear weapons in its own backyard. This escalating war has pushed Russia into a stronger alliance with another adversary holding many nuclear warheads, Communist China.

On Sunday Communist North Korea fired two warning missiles against the arrival nearby of a U.S. aircraft carrier. Biden has limited bandwidth for conflicts halfway around the world, and North Korea might exploit Biden's obsession with Russia.

Recent polling shows Biden's approval has dropped to nearly his all-time low, with only 38% of Americans approving of his job performance, according to a survey by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Voters under age 45 are walking away from Biden more than any other group.

"If we don't win this next election, 2024, I truly believe our country is doomed," Trump told his crowd of many thousands on Saturday. Young voters are historically anti-war, and Trump can save our country by campaigning against this war.

