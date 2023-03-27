Dow closes more than 200 higher, S&P 500 notches 3rd straight advance as bank shares jump

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Monday, building on last week’s gains, as investors attempted to move on from the crisis that broke out in the regional bank sector earlier this month following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

The blue chip stock index gained 188 points, or 0.6%, to end at 32,426.12. The S&P 500

was up 0.1% to 3,975.99. The Nasdaq Composite finished lower by 0.1% at 11,761.08.

Regional banks rose broadly. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) was last higher by 1.6%, after climbing more than 3% earlier in the day. First Republic was the best-performing stock in the fund, surging more than 11%. PacWest also gained 2.7%.

