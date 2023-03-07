A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow closes 570 points lower, turns negative for 2023 as Powell ignites higher rate fears

'The ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated'

Published March 7, 2023 at 4:18pm
Published March 7, 2023 at 4:18pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks sold off sharply Tuesday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested that rates may need to go higher for longer, fueling fears of a potentially larger hike at the central bank’s next policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 574.98 points, or 1.72%, to end at 32,856.46, while the S&P 500 lost 1.53% to close at 3,986.37 and below the 4,000 level. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.25% to settle at 11,530.33.

As the major stock indexes fell, the 2-year Treasury yield jumped to its highest level since 2007 at 5%. Tuesday’s selloff brings the Dow into negative territory for 2023, down about 0.9%. The S&P and Nasdaq are up about 3.8% and 10.2%, respectively, for the year.

