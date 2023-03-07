Dow closes 570 points lower, turns negative for 2023 as Powell ignites higher rate fears

(CNBC) -- Stocks sold off sharply Tuesday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested that rates may need to go higher for longer, fueling fears of a potentially larger hike at the central bank’s next policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 574.98 points, or 1.72%, to end at 32,856.46, while the S&P 500 lost 1.53% to close at 3,986.37 and below the 4,000 level. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.25% to settle at 11,530.33.

As the major stock indexes fell, the 2-year Treasury yield jumped to its highest level since 2007 at 5%. Tuesday’s selloff brings the Dow into negative territory for 2023, down about 0.9%. The S&P and Nasdaq are up about 3.8% and 10.2%, respectively, for the year.

