A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow closes higher to notch 4-day win streak

Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft among gainers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 6, 2023 at 4:22pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by David Vives from Pixabay)

(Image by David Vives from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The Dow rose slightly Monday, as Wall Street fought to hold onto last week’s gains and investors braced for a busy week of economic news.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 40.47 points, or 0.12%, to settle at 33,431.44. The S&P 500 added 0.07% to end at 4,048.42, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.11% to close at 11,675.74.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

At session highs, the Dow jumped 181 points, while the Nasdaq jumped nearly 1.2%.

TRENDING: 5 of the most important stories in U.S. history – all in 1 week

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow closes higher to notch 4-day win streak
Famous Catholic university pushing abortion, transgenders as 'reproductive justice'
'Corrupt': GOP candidate says he was promised 2nd place in CPAC poll for massive payment
Taiwan convinces Kevin McCarthy to cancel visit in bid to placate China
'Appalling reality': Elite alumni set to strike down mandatory diversity for university hiring
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×