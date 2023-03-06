Dow closes higher to notch 4-day win streak

(CNBC) -- The Dow rose slightly Monday, as Wall Street fought to hold onto last week’s gains and investors braced for a busy week of economic news.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 40.47 points, or 0.12%, to settle at 33,431.44. The S&P 500 added 0.07% to end at 4,048.42, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.11% to close at 11,675.74.

At session highs, the Dow jumped 181 points, while the Nasdaq jumped nearly 1.2%.

