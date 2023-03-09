Dozens of girls hospitalized with 'anxiety' after playing with Ouija board

(FOX NEWS) – Twenty-eight schoolgirls were hospitalized with anxiety attacks after allegedly playing with Ouija boards at their school in Colombia, reports say.

The girls reportedly suffered signs of fainting, anxiety and other symptoms at the Galeras Educational Institution in Galeras, according to Jam Press and shared by the New York Post. The girls were admitted to a hospital accompanied by parents and school faculty. Info on their diagnoses has not been released.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Ouija boards, created in the U.S. in 1886, are often referred to as spirit or talking boards. They are believed to be a way for the living to communicate with the dead.

TRENDING: Beloved kids' author says his books were unknowingly 'sanitized' to be more 'current'

Read the full story ›