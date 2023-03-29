A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money U.S.WND MONEY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dumb phones are on the rise in the U.S.

Gen Z looks to limit screen time

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 29, 2023 at 12:02pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- Dumb phones may be falling out of fashion on a global scale, but it’s a different story in the U.S.

Companies like HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, continue to sell millions of mobile devices similar to those used in the early 2000s. This includes what’s known as “feature phones” — traditional flip or slide phones that have additional features like GPS or a hotspot.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“I think you can see it with certain Gen Z populations — they’re tired of the screens,” said Jose Briones, dumb phone influencer and moderator of the subreddit, “r/dumbphones.” “They don’t know what is going on with mental health and they’re trying to make cutbacks.”

TRENDING: TV news anchor taken off air after who she quoted during live broadcast

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dumb phones are on the rise in the U.S.
Soros, top Dems pour millions into party ahead of 'nonpartisan' state Supreme Court race
Dad, lawmaker defend education transparency through public records requests
Capitol police misled public about manpower on hand before riot, former lieutenant says
Man kicked off flight, called 'fatphobic' after conflict over 'obese' man taking up too much space
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×