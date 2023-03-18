A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dutch farmers storm to victory in regional elections

Set to become largest party in Senate

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 18, 2023 at 4:53pm
Dutch farmers protest against climate-change policies threatening their livelihoods on July 4, 2022. (Video screenshot)

Dutch farmers protest against climate-change policies threatening their livelihoods on July 4, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(REMIX) – Voters dealt a hammer blow to the Dutch establishment in Wednesday’s regional elections, propelling the Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB) to become the largest party in the Senate in just its first election.

Exit polls projected the movement will win 15 seats in the Dutch upper chamber as voters sent a clear message to Mark Rutte’s government over its planned nitrogen emissions laws campaigners say will devastate the country’s agricultural sector.

“The Dutch have clearly shown that they are fed up with the policy,” BBB leader Caroline van der Plas told De Telegraaf late on Wednesday. “I’m going to party.”

