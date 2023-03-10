'Eco-warrior' Leonardo DiCaprio attends Green Fashion Awards in private jet

HYPOCRISY OF THE LEFT

(SLAY NEWS) – Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has been blasted as an eco-hypocrite after attending a green fashion awards event.

On Thursday, the 48-year-old “eco-warrior” posed alongside leaders in sustainable fashion and activism while attending the Green Carpet Fashion Awards.

However, the actor appeared at the exclusive ceremony after clocking up a staggering 12,000 miles on his private jet in just two weeks.

