El Salvador locks up gang-bangers in new mega-prison with promise of no release

40,000-person facility now holds 4,000 prisoners: 'Never return'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 16, 2023 at 5:28pm
In a video posted to his Twitter account on Friday, President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador unveiled a new prison for gang members in his country.

(FOX NEWS) – El Salvador continues to fill up its mega-prison, adding another 2,000 inmates as the government vows they will "never return" to the streets.

"They are never going to return to the communities, the neighborhoods, the barrios, the cities of our beloved El Salvador," Gustavo Villatoro, minister for justice and peace, said of the transport plans.

The government has swept up roughly 65,000 suspected gang members since approving Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele's emergency powers in March 2022, which also allowed it to approve and build the mega-prison.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







