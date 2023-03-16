El Salvador locks up gang-bangers in new mega-prison with promise of no release

(FOX NEWS) – El Salvador continues to fill up its mega-prison, adding another 2,000 inmates as the government vows they will "never return" to the streets.

"They are never going to return to the communities, the neighborhoods, the barrios, the cities of our beloved El Salvador," Gustavo Villatoro, minister for justice and peace, said of the transport plans.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The government has swept up roughly 65,000 suspected gang members since approving Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele's emergency powers in March 2022, which also allowed it to approve and build the mega-prison.

TRENDING: Mom of 3 wheelchair-bound after savage attack: Suspect reportedly shadowed her for miles before striking

Read the full story ›