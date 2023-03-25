Elderly councilor suspended for objecting to LGBT promotions on her street

A town councilor in the United Kingdom has been suspended from her duties for objecting to a campaign promoting the LGBT agenda on her residential street.

The Christian Institute says Angela Kilmartin, 81, the former chairman and current member of the Braintree District Council, had commented that she disliked the gay promotions.

"I don't want pride sex flags along my high street. I don't even want heterosexual flags along my high street," she said. "Sex is for the bedroom and private life, not for displaying preferences in public," she had commented.

The words were triggered by a man who was trying to hand out to businesses rainbow flags so that they could promote the LGBT ideologies.

Kilmartin told The Daily Telegraph she had been contacted by those who are "sick of this insistence of flaunting sexuality in ordinary public life," the report said.

She said shop owners have the right to post the flags if they want.

The Christian Institute pointed out that just within the last week, the U.K. government had determined that "everyone should be able to engage in 'lawful debate' on hot button issues such as same-sex marriage and the reality of biological sex without 'police interference.'"

That came in a new code of practice on non-crime hate incidents laid before Parliament. There, the government said causing offense is not enough to warrant the police including someone’s personal details in an NCHI.

The Telegraph reported Kilmartin was suspended after her comments on Facebook.

The report said, "It is understood that she was told on Saturday that she has been suspended from the local Conservative group for 21 days, pending further investigation. Witham town council, where Mrs. Kilmartin is also a member, appointed an LGBTQ+ ambassador in June 2020 and a rainbow flag is flown from the town hall during Pride month in June."

Town council spokesman Michael Lager told the BBC, "We dissociate ourselves totally from the reported remarks from this particular member. We do not tolerate discrimination between people of different faiths, beliefs and all the protected characteristics set out in the Equality Act 2010, that we respect and promote."

