Elon Musk: Jan. 6 prosecutions 'legally and morally' wrong

Twitter owner Elon Musk, who has faced serious headwinds from America's Democrats and other leftists for his efforts to build up the site as a platform for free speech, on Tuesday landed hard on those in Washington, leftists and Democrats, who pursued extreme charges against those caught up in the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol.

Some people rioted there, and vandalized the building.

But others were allowed into the building by security officers, and essentially acted like tourists, taking selfies and such.

That's confirmed in a series of video clips Tucker Carlson obtained, with the help of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, from Capitol security cameras.

TRENDING: 'Jesus Revolution' nearly doubles box-office total since opening weekend

His staff is reviewing some 40,000 hours of those films, and with the first release on Monday, Carlson confirmed that Democrats and others portraying the events as an "insurrection" had lied to America.

The Washington Examiner said Musk blasted Democrats for hiding evidence for "partisan political reasons."

Besides misleading the public, they withheld evidence for partisan political reasons that sent people to prison for far more serious crimes than they committed. That is deeply wrong, legally and morally. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

Do you agree with Elon Musk on this issue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (26 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Musk, responding to a comment about how ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan January 6 committee "lied" about numerous events, said, "Besides misleading the public, they withheld evidence for partisan political reasons that sent people to prison for far more serious crimes than they committed."

He said, "That is deeply wrong, legally and morally."

The Washington Examiner explained Musk was responding to statements that criticized former Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for lying.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Examiner reported "The newly released video footage comes after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy handed it over to Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Democrats had previously withheld its release, citing 'security concerns.'"

But the evidence, concealed by Democrats from Americans for more than two years, now is coming to light.

The report said, "In the footage, Jacob Chansley, the man known as the 'QAnon Shaman,' is shown being escorted around the Capitol to the Senate floor by Capitol Police. Carlson suggests the footage raises questions as to the possible complicity of some officers in the riot.":

Pelosi's committee, in its report, focused mostly on President Trump. It is considered that Democrats repeatedly have characterized the events as an "insurrection" because tarring Trump with that label could make him ineligible to run for office in 2024.

In fact, Pelosi's committee simply ignored several key factors in the Jan. 6 events, including Pelosi's own culpability for having rejected Trump's offer of additional National Guard troops to secure the Capitol that day.

Breitbart reported that Kinzinger, who now is employed by the leftist CNN, told his own network that Carlson was as "grifter."

Kinzinger claimed, "It’s disgusting. The sad thing is you’re going to have people that have only gotten their news on Fox News that are never going to have the opportunity to hear the truth. What Tucker Carlson employs here and employed it the entire time he’s been as a grifter TV show host because he knows better than this, by the way — he takes a cut scene and creates a straw man."

Kinzinger continued, "First off, on the opening there where he says, look, there is only like a handful of people here. I know one of those rooms, particularly Statuary Hall, was filled with people. There is tons of pictures of that. At some point leading up to or after, there are moments where there are only a few people in there. Secondarily, you look at like, okay, one of the things he said, Josh Hawley was running, and so was every other member of the Senate. Like, okay, yeah, because there was violence that day. He said Officer Sicknick didn’t die at the riots. He was walking around the end of the insurrection. Nobody ever claimed that Officer Sicknick died that moment. He died a day later."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].