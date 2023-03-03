Ethics investigation of Ocasio Cortez focuses on her 'Tax the Rich' gown stunt

An ethics investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., one member of the "Squad," those of fairly new – and extremely left – members of Congress, is focusing on her "Tax the Rich" gown stunt.

WND had reported only a day earlier how another member, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., had raised questions by marrying her security guard, a man who already was on her congressional payroll as a security officer.

"The squad members have become left-wing celebrities, and it's given them a level of protection," charged Peter Flaherty, of the National Legal and Policy Center. "There's a huge double standard."

The clique includes Bush, Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and other Democrats.

It is Just the News that is reporting a bipartisan committee said its members have decided to extend their review of Ocasio Cortez.

At issue before the House Ethics Committee is whether she accepted gifts, in violation of congressional allowances, during her appearance at the 2021 Met Gala. She has been referred to the committee by the Office of Congressional Ethics.

"An 18-page report prepared by the office made public Thursday and reviews by NBC News shows the New York lawmaker may have violated House rules, standards of conduct and federal law and concluded there was 'substantial reason to believe' Ocasio-Cortez accepted impermissible gifts," the report said.

House members are not allowed to accept "a gratuity, favor, discount, entertainment, hospitality, loan, forbearance or other item having monetary value."

But Ocasio Coretz took "a couture dress, handbag, shoes, and jewelry" as well as "hair, makeup, transportation and ready-room services."

This event was when Ocasio Cortez, as a stunt, wore a gown designed by Aurora James with "Tax the Rich" stamped on it.

The ethics report that the "rental value" of the attire eventually was paid by Ocasio Cortez, but not until after she was contacted about the failure.

Her office, in a statement, said she was confident the issue would be "dismissed."



