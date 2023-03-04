(FRONTPAGE) -- Trans extremism is a new phenomenon whose rise has been fueled by another innovation, the internet. Trans extremism has exerted considerable pressure; through that pressure, it has rapidly advanced real-world gains. Indeed, short of a military invasion and occupation, it is difficult to imagine another movement advancing as quickly and changing society as thoroughly.

This movement is associated with the left, but even leftists are questioning trans extremism. Leftist questioning occurs, inter alia, in the comments sections of liberal publications. This questioning suggests that though trans extremism has successfully exerted great force, from public shaming, to economic boycotts, to intense manipulation of family members and friends, to physical violence (here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, etc.) trans extremism has, so far, been unable to win all hearts and minds, even on the left, and its days may be numbered.

Most tolerant people probably have long agreed with the following: children who exhibit the qualities most frequently associated with the sex opposite to their own, that is girls called “tomboys” and boys mocked as “sissies,” should never be bullied.

