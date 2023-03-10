Should evolutionary dogma be 'canceled'?

In recent articles published by WND, it was shown that the idea of evolution is not a "scientific theory," nor is it a "scientific hypothesis," and it is "heresy" by definition of these terms and, therefore, should not be force fit into the teachings of "Holy Writ."

The idea of evolution can be traced back to Charles Darwin's 1859 book entitled, "The Origin of the Species by Means of Natural Selection; or, The Preservation of Favored Races in the Struggle for Life," which Darwin himself considered a racist book, for Darwin believed that "the civilized races" would "exterminate and replace the savage races." In essence Darwin was saying, what you believe determines your behavior.

So let's ask the question, "Could the racist teaching of evolution lead to racist beliefs and end up with racist actions?"

After Darwin's publication, Darwinian evolutionist scoured Australia and Africa looking for the "missing link" – not just digging up old bones, but rounding up African and Aboriginal people, killing them and cutting their heads off, so that their skulls could be studied at the Smithsonian Institute and British, German, French, Russian, Swiss and Austrian museums. Until recently, the Smithsonian had 33,000 human remains it had "obtained for study," but now they are being "repatriated," as if that fixes the problem. Also, from late 1800s through early 1900s, evolutionary "scientists" began marketing body parts for "scientific study," which is the same spirit as the atrocities occurring with aborted babies.

Among many others, one 1904 evolutionary racist abuse case involved a pygmy from Africa named Ota Benga. Ota was brought to the Bronx Zoo in New York and caged with an orangutan. He was laughed at, abused and pelted with coins, sitting against the wall with his knees pulled to his chest. This display was deemed "'exhaustively scientific' in its demonstration of the stages of human evolution." After release, Ota made his way to a black community in Lynchburg, Virginia, in 1910. There he was baptized, learned English, learned to read, attended seminary and worked as a tobacco factory employee. His desire to go home only increased with time until he sadly took his own life in 1916.

Karl Marx, the "spiritual father" of communism, at age 17 loved the Lord and wrote a beautiful paper stating such, but then went off to college, studied philosophy, turned his back on God, wrote a book in entitled "Das Kapital," tried to dedicate it to Darwin (stating, "To Charles Darwin from a sincere admirer. Karl Marx 1873") and stated that his writing combined social and economic ideas with evolutionary principles. He claimed that "Darwin's book 'contains the basis in natural history for our views.'"

Vladimir Lenin, a disciple of Marx, led Soviet Russia from 1917 until 1924. Following the evolution-influenced teachings of Marx and Darwin, Lenin killed between 100,000 and 500,000 people in mass executions as a means of ethnic cleansing.

Josef Stalin studied at a theological college, but became an atheist after reading Darwin's book. Implementing Darwin's evolutionary teaching, he decided there was no basis for conscience or morals, and led the Soviet Union from 1924 to 1953, killing over 20 million people in ethnic cleansing.

Adolf Hitler "formed racial and social policies based upon evolutionary ideas of survival of the fittest and superiority of certain 'favored races' (as stated in the subtitle of Darwin's book)." Hitler is responsible for the "murder of 6 million Jews, many blacks, gypsies, and other groups deemed unfit to live."

Chairman Mao Zedong of China regarded Darwin and his disciple Huxley as his two favorite authors. During the 1949 Communist takeover of China, Christians were executed at the rate of 15,000 per month, murdering approximately 60 million people. Missionaries who survived stated when the Communists took over schools, they did not teach communism, but instead, they were teaching evolution ("Creation," vol.18, no. 1, p. 9).

Following Mao and Stalin, Cambodia's Pol Pot committed mass murder from 1975 to 1979, killing 3 million of his own people in ethnic cleansing. This was a full third of the Cambodian population.

President Theodore Roosevelt thought the Indians were an inferior species, because they had not evolved as far as other cultures. He stated, "I wish very much that the wrong people could be prevented entirely from breeding." ("Biology," Bob Jones University Press, p.160).

A current modern-day example of an evolution-believing government performing demented racist actions can be seen in the Communist Chinese government's treatment of the Uighur people of China's Xinjiang province. The Uighurs are undergoing genocide through forced sterilization, forced contraception and forced abortion.

Bringing the horrendous effects of teaching evolution closer to home, look at the 1999 murderous mass shooting at Columbine High School. On Hitler's birthday, two young men murdered 12 of their classmates and one teacher. One of the young men was wearing a T-shirt that said, "Natural Selection." In a video recorded before the murders, they state, "He [a football player] doesn't deserve the jaw evolution gave him. Look for his jaw. It won't be on his body." They killed that young man because he was black, and they killed several more people, including white people, because they were Christians who believed in God. By the way, the father of one of these murderers was an evolutionary geophysicist.

Was it access to guns that was the core problem? While white supremacy is wrong, was that the core problem? Or was the core problem the taxpayer-funded, heretical, racist teaching of evolution that warped the minds of these young men, making them murderous, brute beasts who killed people they viewed as lower on the evolutionary scale?

I have an idea. If you truly want to "cancel" something that would make a positive difference for society, then "cancel" the racist, false-science, heretical, racist teaching of evolution. Where is the ACLU when you need them?

