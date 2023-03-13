A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Expedia, Tripadvisor urge tourists to visit biblical heartland in 'Palestinian territory'

To 'provide transparency to our customers who are traveling to the disputed territories'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 12, 2023 at 8:04pm
The Dead Sea in Israel (Photo by juliana souza on Unsplash)

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- Though Judea and Samaria are considered “disputed” under international law, certain companies, including Expedia and Tripadvisor, have labeled their properties there as being in “Palestinian territory.” Though no major company has ever successfully boycotted Judea and Samaria, representatives of many of these companies have made statements in the past showing their support for “the Palestinian cause.”

Expedia is a large U.S.-based company that operates both expedia.com and hotels.com. Listings on both websites from Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria are described as being in “Israeli settlements, in Palestinian territory.” Laviana Rajaram, a representative of the Expedia group, told JNS that this decision was made in order to “provide transparency to our customers who are traveling to the disputed territories.” Rajaram further said that she stood by the decision to identify these accommodations as Israeli settlements located in occupied Palestinian territory. Expedia hosts nine locations in Judea and Samaria on their website.

Tripadvisor has also begun labeling listings in Judea and Samaria as being in “Palestinian territory.” In 2018 Tripadvisor had many of their listings in Judea and Samaria described as being in Israel. However, in 2019 Amnesty International began a campaign targeting the company. Amnesty International released a report targeting many booking platforms for the business they do in Judea and Samaria, accusing them of profiting from “war crimes against Palestinians.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







