Expedia, Tripadvisor urge tourists to visit biblical heartland in 'Palestinian territory'

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- Though Judea and Samaria are considered “disputed” under international law, certain companies, including Expedia and Tripadvisor, have labeled their properties there as being in “Palestinian territory.” Though no major company has ever successfully boycotted Judea and Samaria, representatives of many of these companies have made statements in the past showing their support for “the Palestinian cause.”

Expedia is a large U.S.-based company that operates both expedia.com and hotels.com. Listings on both websites from Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria are described as being in “Israeli settlements, in Palestinian territory.” Laviana Rajaram, a representative of the Expedia group, told JNS that this decision was made in order to “provide transparency to our customers who are traveling to the disputed territories.” Rajaram further said that she stood by the decision to identify these accommodations as Israeli settlements located in occupied Palestinian territory. Expedia hosts nine locations in Judea and Samaria on their website.

Tripadvisor has also begun labeling listings in Judea and Samaria as being in “Palestinian territory.” In 2018 Tripadvisor had many of their listings in Judea and Samaria described as being in Israel. However, in 2019 Amnesty International began a campaign targeting the company. Amnesty International released a report targeting many booking platforms for the business they do in Judea and Samaria, accusing them of profiting from “war crimes against Palestinians.”

