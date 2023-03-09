Exposing feds' 'weaponization' against Americans under way with House hearing

Americans are losing, at least in part, their freedom of speech because of the vast "censorship industrial complex" that has developed under an agenda that has been adopted by leftists and Democrats in Washington.

The comments come from independent journalists who spoke with the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger were two of the reporters that were given access to the "Twitter Files," evidence from inside the social media company that documented how certain ideas, and certain people, were suppressed based on the agenda of the Washington Deep State.

They appeared before the committee, and recalled President Dwight Eisenhower's warning of a surging military complex that would one day "endanger our liberties."

Only their concern was the growing government efforts, in concert with vested interests in the private sector, to "monitor online speech to squelch disfavored views," according to a report from the Washington Times.

"Today, American taxpayers are unwittingly financing the growth and power of a censorship industrial complex run by America’s scientific and technological elite, which endangers our liberties and democracy," Shellenberger explained. "The Twitter Files, state attorneys, general lawsuits and investigative reporters have revealed a large and growing network of government agencies, academic institutions and nongovernmental organizations that are actively censoring American citizens, often without their knowledge, on a range of issues."

The weaponization of the government already has been documented to include organized attacks by agencies such at the FBI and the Department of Justice on parents, on conservatives, on Catholics, on pro-lifers and more, including the vast scheme that was orchestrated against President Trump, before and while he was in office.

Taibbi, on social media, called out the web of censorship that features online speech monitoring programs, including those run by private groups that had direct access to Twitter's insider operations.

"This, ultimately, is the most serious problem with the censorship industrial complex," Taibbi reported, according to the Times report. "Packaged as a bulwark against lies and falsehood, it is itself often a major source of disinformation, with American taxpayers funding their own estrangement from reality."

Joe Biden even tried to assemble a government "Disinformation Governance Board," which quickly was dropped from his plans when its agenda was revealed.

The Twitter Files largely are from the platform's agenda before it was purchased by Elon Musk, who has since sought to restore a semblance of free speech there.

But Taibbi testified that he found Twitter, Facebook, Google and other tech companies had been using "a formal system for taking in moderation requests from every corner of government."

People of "all political persuasions" were under threat from that, he said.

"The First Amendment and the American population accustomed to the right to speak is the best defense left against the censorship industrial complex. If there’s anything that Twitter Files show is that we’re in danger of losing this most precious right, without which all democratic rights are impossible."

They were part of a contingent that months ago began exposing, from Twitter Files, "the extent to which the FBI worked with social media to control what Americans said there."

For example, messaging that was being banned ranged from questions about the integrity of American elections to warnings about the dangers of the COVID-19 shots.

Famously Twitter with other social media and legacy media companies suppressed the New York Post's accurate 2020 report on Hunter Biden's infamous laptop, which since then has been the source of many scandals for Joe Biden.

The report was accurate but its suppression likely changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential race.

The Media Research Center did a poll after the election, and found that many of those who voted for Biden in swing states where he narrowly won were unaware of evidence of his links to those scandals.

Had they been aware, the poll showed, enough would have withheld their support that he likely would have lost a number of swing states – and the White House.

Among the scandals the laptop revealed was what critics have openly described as an "influence peddling" business by Hunter Biden, selling access to his father as vice president, then president.

The committee's chief, Ohio Republican Jim Jordan, said, "The information op was run on us, run on we the people. And if that’s not … a weaponization of government, I don’t know what is."

The Daily Mail reported Taibbi accused those involved of a type of "digital McCarthyism."

He said, "We just saw this with the Covid lab-leak theory. Many of the institutions we're now investigating initially labeled the idea that Covid came from a lab 'disinformation' and conspiracy theory. Now apparently, even the FBI takes it seriously."

