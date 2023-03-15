Eyeing comeback, disgraced ex-N.Y. governor launches 'Progressives for Israel'

(ALL ISRAEL NEWS) -- Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday the launch of a pro-Israel organization called “Progressives for Israel,” an advocacy group which aims to focus on promoting support for Israel among Democrats.

The former governor made the announcement at an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising, hosted by Rabbi Shmuely Boteach, head of the World Values Network.

“I’m starting an organization called Progressives for Israel. And I’m going to call the question for Democrats: Do you stand with Israel, or do you stand against Israel? Because silence is not an option,” Cuomo said.

