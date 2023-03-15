A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Eyeing comeback, disgraced ex-N.Y. governor launches 'Progressives for Israel'

Andrew Cuomo: 'Silence is not an option'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 15, 2023 at 7:32pm
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., addressing sexual harassment allegations on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (Video screenshot)

(ALL ISRAEL NEWS) -- Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday the launch of a pro-Israel organization called “Progressives for Israel,” an advocacy group which aims to focus on promoting support for Israel among Democrats.

The former governor made the announcement at an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising, hosted by Rabbi Shmuely Boteach, head of the World Values Network.

“I’m starting an organization called Progressives for Israel. And I’m going to call the question for Democrats: Do you stand with Israel, or do you stand against Israel? Because silence is not an option,” Cuomo said.

