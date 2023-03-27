Famous mystery author's books get murdered by the snowflake express

Agatha Christie, whose stories "Murder on the Orient Express," "Death on the Nile" and more have been considered classics in the murder-mystery genre for generations, is one of the most published authors ever.

Dozens of book titles, literally hundreds of millions of books, exist because of her imagination.

Now, however, she being shown to be not good enough – for snowflakes, those in society who are easily offended.

And they are reworking her work.

TRENDING: What do you suppose Satan's chances of defeating God are?

A report in the Guardian explains that some of those Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot stories have been edited by HarperCollins to remove "potentially offensive language."

The changes have been appearing in various stories since 2020, the report said.

She's just the latest author to be lambasted after the fact by those who are so sensitive they feel obligated to change the words in others' works.

Agatha Christie novels reworked to remove potentially offensive language https://t.co/GaY2v4ebZ5 — The Guardian (@guardian) March 26, 2023

Will this kill classic literature? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (14 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Other authors already changed include Roald Dahl and Ian Fleming.

According to the report the references to ethnicity, the term "Oriental" and a description of a female character's torso being of "black marble" and a judge's "Indian temper" were cut out.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Natives" is now "local."

Cited is a change to "Death on the Nile."

"The character of Mrs. Allerton complains that a group of children are pestering her, saying that 'they come back and stare, and stare, and their eyes are simply disgusting, and so are their noses, and I don’t believe I really like children."

It's now, "They come back and stare, and stare. And I don’t believe I really like children."

Also removed is a reference to a character's "lovely white teeth."

The report noted Dahl's publisher, Puffin, hired "sensitivity readers" to rewrite parts of the authors' texts. But it gave in to public pressure and also announced it would continue to publish the originals.

Regarding Fleming's work, a new set of the James Bond thrillers is being issued.

"This time, they will contain the disclaimer: 'This book was written at a time when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace,'" the report said.

Also, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported children’s book author R.L. Stine accused his publishing company of "sanitizing" his Goosebumps series for re-release without his permission.

Scholastic is the publisher, and "made several changes to the original text by editing portions of the books that discussed mental health and weight, while also changing cultural references like 'Walkman.'"

The author said his "sanitized" without his knowledge to be more "current."

Goosebumps author sets the record straight. https://t.co/tmZj122BtI — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) March 7, 2023

EDITOR’S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].