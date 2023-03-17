A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Fauci says Americans will be 'required' to get yearly booster for foreseeable future

'This thing is not going to disappear, it's not going to be eradicated'

Published March 17, 2023 at 2:37pm
(TRENDING POLITICS NEWS) – Dr. Anthony Fauci is back. And he’s warning Americans that Covid boosters will likely be ‘required’ for the foreseeable future.

“Yeah, well, that — that leads to the question, Joe, and we’d like the answer from you, Dr. Fauci who you’re the pride of Holy Cross college,” ex-Boston Globe writer Mike Barnicle said. “And I don’t believe you were in medical school with Ted Cruz or Jim Jordan, but how many booster shots do you think we will be getting, there’s one available now, but how long in the future will we be getting booster shots?” he snidely added.

“You know, we don’t know definitively the answer to that, but it is likely that this thing is not going to disappear, it’s not going to be eradicated and it’s not going to be eliminated,” he said. “So it’s going to be around, you know, for the foreseeable future.”

