Fauci's cover-up of COVID origins blasted in bombshell hearing

Anthony Fauci, the former COVID-19 adviser to Joe Biden before he left his post a few weeks ago, covered up the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress was told in a bombshell hearing.

The Daily Mail is reporting top scientific advisers told Congress there's "mounting evidence" that the worldwide pandemic that killed millions and destroyed trillions of dollars worth of the American economy came from the Wuhan, China, lab where such viruses were being studied.

Dr. Jamie Metzl, a former staffer for Joe Biden, said he favored the lab leak theory as "the Chinese government has done everything in its power" to prevent that discussion.

His comments came to a House committee reviewing whether taxpayer-funded "gain-of-function" research work there "likely caused the virus."

Several government reports, from the Department of Energy and the FBI, now have acknowledged the likelihood of the virus coming from that very lab.

And Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, scorched Fauci for "trying to cover his backside" over the lab leak explanations.

Further, President Donald Trump's CDC director, Robert Redfield, charged Fauci ignored those types of concerns because he had adopted "a single narrative," which was the problematic suggestion the virus migrated from animals to humans without intervention.

The hearing in Congress, before the House Oversight Committee, Wednesday was part of the GOP's series of promises to investigate crises such as the Biden administration's border disaster, the war in Ukraine, the Afghanistan pullout, and many more issues, including the origins of COVID.

The events were streamed:

Jordan charged, "U.S tax dollars went to a lab in China, a lab that was not up to code, a lab that was doing gain of function research, and that's where this thing most definitely came from and Dr. Fauci could not have that news getting out," he said.

Further, Metzl said there was an incentive for China to say it came from an animal from which it could have migrated to people.

"Given that the Chinese government has every incentive to find intermediary host, it's very significant that hasn't been found," he challenged. "I think it's very telling after three years we haven't found it."

Rep. Brad Wenstrup pointed out there was no "smoking gun" for any source theory.

But he pointed to the lack of safety measures at Wuhan, where Redfield confirmed the U.S. was funding "gain-of-function" research.

The witnesses, except for one sponsored by Democrats, agreed that there was no evidence to make a definite statement about the virus' source back in 2020.

Jordan simply accused Fauci of "trying to cover his backside" by making his claims about a natural evolution from animal to human.

Other Republians cited decisions by Fauci and NIH director Francis Collins to approve gain-of-function work there, but noted the two "got caught with their hand in the cookie jar."

Redfield testified as CDC director he was shut out of high-level conversations after he told Fauci in early 2020 he did not think natural spillover was plausible.

The GOP members in Congress right now are trying to get all the government's information about the origins of COVID released.

Democrats during the hearing attacked one witness, Nicholas Wade, the former editor of the New York Times science section and Nature and Science magazines.

They accused Wade of being a racist, to which he responded that he is not.

Fox News said it was Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., who launched the Democrats' assault against Wade, who wrote some of the original works suggesting the lab leaked the COVID-19 virus.

Democrats accused him of being an author whose book as "applauded" by white supremacists.

Wade called Ruiz' complaints a "distraction."

"I think I should briefly try to respond to the attempt by ranking member Ruiz to discredit my testimony by saying a number of untrue things about the book I wrote 10 years ago on the biology of race. This was a determinedly non-racist book," Wade said. "It has no scientific errors that I am aware of. It has no racist statements, and it stresses the theme of unity that we are all variations on the same human genome. My book was vigorously attacked by obscurantist academics who want everyone else to believe that there is no biological basis to race. And my book was as welcome to them as pictures of the Earth from space are to flat-earthers."

