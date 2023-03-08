FBI hammered for 'pattern' of attacks on conservatives

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio and the chief of the powerful House Judiciary Committee, says the pattern established by the FBI to describe parents, Catholics and pro-lifers as possible terrorists is very disturbing.

Jordan's comments were made in an interview with Just the News and followed last weekend's revelations from a whistleblower that the FBI created a "threat tag," THREATSTOSCOTUS2022," in order to hurt those to whom it was applied.

"If it's [targeting] parents, that's one thing," Jordan said on the John Solomon Reports podcast. "Traditional Catholics – okay, well, that's a concern too. But when it gets to be three, which is what we learned from a whistleblower when he said they were targeting pro-lifers, now we see a pattern, right? So it's parents, traditional Catholics, pro-lifers — all are wrong. Now it's a pattern."

The Daily Caller News Foundation explained, "Following the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization last June, the FBI created a threat tag label 'THREATSTOSCOTUS2022,' FBI Special Agent Garret O’Boyle told the the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government during a Feb. 10 interview. O’Boyle said the tag initially seemed 'legitimate' but later 'shifted and began focusing in on pro-life adherence.'"

"When this threat tag came out, it was like, why are you focusing on pro-life people?" O'Boyle said in the transcript obtained by Fox News. "It's pro-choice people who are the ones protesting or otherwise threatening violence in front of Supreme Court justices’ houses."

Just the News pointed out that similar labels had been used to denigrate multiple constituencies, such as Catholics.

It was O'Boyle who described how the FBI "made him divide one domestic terrorism case into four separate cases" to give the appearance of a bigger caseload.

The report said he explained that was done to give lawmakers conducting oversight "the appearance" of a spike in domestic terror so as to increase funding.

"It was one case, but the FBI had me open up four different cases," he said.

O'Boyle eventually was suspended by the FBI, and he has charged it was in retaliation for making protected whistleblower disclosures to Congress.

Jordan said one of the big concerns is "this attack on speech and this web of people …. this web of censorship is so scary. It's one of the things we're really going to try to focus on…"

