HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
FDA grants another emergency booster for babies to age 4

Based on 'data' from a trial of 60 children

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 16, 2023 at 2:59pm
(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – The FDA just granted emergency use authorization for the bivalent Pfizer COVID-19 booster for BABIES, six months to four years of age. According to Dr. Panda and verified by the Sentinel, this is based on ‘data’ from a trial of 60 children.

This is under emergency authorization. The emergency must be Pfizer revenue since we can’t think of another. Children are not at risk.

As scientist Dr. Wilkinson says: No prospective study for the bivalent. No evidence that any healthy child in this group is in any jeopardy from this virus, nor any proof that immune priming will not cause these very young children issues in the future. The FDA has left small children on Big Pharma’s doorstep.

