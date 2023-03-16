FDA grants another emergency booster for babies to age 4

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – The FDA just granted emergency use authorization for the bivalent Pfizer COVID-19 booster for BABIES, six months to four years of age. According to Dr. Panda and verified by the Sentinel, this is based on ‘data’ from a trial of 60 children.

This is under emergency authorization. The emergency must be Pfizer revenue since we can’t think of another. Children are not at risk.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

As scientist Dr. Wilkinson says: No prospective study for the bivalent. No evidence that any healthy child in this group is in any jeopardy from this virus, nor any proof that immune priming will not cause these very young children issues in the future. The FDA has left small children on Big Pharma’s doorstep.

TRENDING: Mom of 3 wheelchair-bound after savage attack: Suspect reportedly shadowed her for miles before striking

Read the full story ›