FEARS OF THE FUTURE
Fed up with climate policies, European farmers shock political establishment

Oppose Netherlands government's plans to buy farms, limit livestock

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 16, 2023 at 5:23pm
Dutch farmers protest against climate-change policies threatening their livelihoods on July 4, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – A young Dutch political party seeking to push back on the government's climate agenda achieved a stunning victory Wednesday as it won the most seats for a single party in the Dutch Senate.

"This isn't normal, but actually it is! It's all normal citizens who voted," party leader Caroline van der Plas said. "But today people have shown they can't stay at home any longer. We won't be ignored anymore."

The Farmer-Citizen Movement Party, known as BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) in Dutch, built its victory on the back of protests against the government’s environmental policies, which aim to slash nitrogen emissions by dramatically cutting back on livestock numbers and buying out thousands of farms. Nitrate and ammonia pollution significantly impacts biodiversity, particularly air and water quality.

