Federal judge slaps down Biden's open-borders scheming

A federal judge has delivered a massive slapdown to Joe Biden's border agenda, ruling that he is required to follow U.S. immigration laws after the state of Florida proved in court that the southern border chaos was actually engineered by his policies.

The Florida Standard reported U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell has ruled that Biden's catch-and-release is unlawful.

And in his 100-page ruling gave Biden seven days to comply with federal immigration law.

He said Biden has allowed the nation's southwest border to be "little more than a speedbump."

"Today’s ruling affirms what we have known all along, President Biden is responsible for the border crisis and his unlawful immigration policies make this country less safe. A federal judge is NOW ordering Biden to follow the law, and his administration should immediately begin securing the border to protect the American people," Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody told The Florida Standard.

Wetherell's order demands, "The court finds in favor of Florida because, as detailed below, the evidence establishes that defendants have effectively turned the Southwest Border into a meaningless line in the sand and little more than a speedbump for aliens flooding into the country by prioritizing 'alternatives to detention' over actual detention and by releasing more than a million aliens into the country – on 'parole' or pursuant to the exercise of 'prosecutorial discretion' under a wholly inapplicable statute – without even initiating removal proceedings."

A week-long trial was held in January on the evidence, and, the report notes, Florida "presented bombshell evidence that the federal government wrongfully withheld until just before the trial. Uncovered Department of Homeland Security emails contained information that the Biden administration’s destruction of the Trump administration’s immigration structures left the U.S. Border Patrol with no other options except to release almost all immigrants encountered."

The judge wrote, "Collectively, these actions (by Biden) were akin to posting a flashing 'Come In, We’re Open' sign on the southern border. The unprecedented 'surge' of aliens that started arriving at the Southwest Border almost immediately after President Biden took office and that has continued unabated over the past two years was a predictable consequence of these actions."

He cited the propaganda manipulation that was evident in Biden's agenda.

"Like a child who kills his parents and then seeks pity for being an orphan, it is hard to take defendants’ claim that they had to release more aliens into the country because of limited detention capacity seriously when they have elected not to use one of the tools provided by Congress in §1225(b)(2)(C) and they have continued to ask for less detention capacity in furtherance of their prioritization of 'alternatives to detention' over actual detention."

A report at Tampabay.com said the case developed when Florida charged that the Biden administration was deliberately releasing undocumented immigrants, affecting Florida by surging its costs for education, health care and criminal justice.

Court records showed more than 1.16 million immigrants were released under the Biden administration’s policies between March 2021 and November 2022, with an estimated 100,000 ending up in Florida.

Florida Politics noted the decision, according to Moody, is a victory for Florida – and the "rule of law."

"This is not just a win for Florida. This is a win for our country to have a judge come in and say what we have been saying all along. In fact, calling the White House out when they said there wasn’t a crisis or nothing was going on. A federal judge has now said, basically Biden broke the border, his policies, his request for less detention has allowed millions to come in without following federal law," Moody said.

"And so again, this is a win for the rule of law, which is the basic tenet on which our government by the people is built."

Moody added, "One of my favorite lines in this order is when the judge was saying all of the evidence shows Biden’s policies caused this surge, caused millions to come in. And he said, look, you asked for less detention, you didn’t follow the law, Biden, and now to blame it on not having the detention is like a child killing its parents and then asking for pity because it’s an orphan."

Moody charged Biden's intentions all along have been "to destroy the border and leav[e] our country vulnerable."

