Female mass-shooter at Nashville Christian school reportedly identified as 'he/him'

Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old biological female who allegedly shot three children and three adults to death Monday at a Nashville Christian elementary school where she was was once a student, reportedly identified as "he/him" on social media, according to online investigators.

The Covenant School where the murders occurred describes itself on Twitter as "a Christian elementary school for Preschool-6th: Shepherding Hearts, Empowering Minds, Celebrating Childhood."

Late afternoon, after hours of police delays in reporting the alleged perpetrator, Fox News reported, "The shooter was identified as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a Nashville resident, who identified as transgender. Investigators were investigating a home connected to her. Nashville police Chief John Drake said Hale possibly prepared for the shooting."

Fox reported that Drake said Hale had written a manifesto and possibly prepared for the shooting.

"We have also determined that there were maps drawn of the school in detail of surveillance entry points. At one point she was a student at that school," he said. "There was a vehicle nearby that gave us a clue as to who she was."

At 1:53 p.m., the Metro Nashville Police Department reported via Twitter: "UPDATE: 3 students & 3 adult staff members from Covenant School were fatally shot by the active shooter, who has now been identified as a 28-year-old Nashville woman."

Three hours later, at 4:53 p.m., MNPD reported: "The 6 victims fatally shot by the active shooter at Covenant School are identified as: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61."

Yet the MNPD still had not reported the alleged killer's name, raising eyebrows among conservatives who have long chronicled the penchant of left-biased "mainstream" media to play down politically-incorrect murderers while voraciously covering cases that advance "woke" narratives.

D.C. attorney Rogan O'Handley, @DC_Draino on Twitter, reported at 4:06 p.m. that: "*Unconfirmed* reports identify the Nashville shooter as “Audrey Hale”, a biological female that identifies as “He/Him” on their LinkedIn [account].

"Authorities believe the transgender shooter previously attended the Christian school," O'Handley reported. "Instagram account “creative.aiden” has been deleted."

Yet more than an hour after that information had been made public, and viewed by 2.3 million people, the Tennessean newspaper and other "mainstream" media still had not reported the alleged perpetrator's name.

The Tennessean reported late afternoon Monday: "Three adults and three children are confirmed dead following a mass shooting Monday morning at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville. The female suspect was killed in an altercation with police."

Don Aaron, a spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department, "said a white female suspect, 28, of Nashville, was believed to have entered a side entrance with two assault rifles and a handgun," reporter the Tennessean.

"I was literally moved to tears to see this as the kids were being ushered out of the building," the paper quoted MNPD chief John Drake.

Twitter-based investigators quickly questioned why police were not releasing the alleged shooter's name even though some news accounts reported her as a "former student."

As of late afternoon Monday, Fox News, like the Tennessean still had not reported the name nor the "gender identity" of the alleged shooter.

"Metro Nashville Police Department officers killed the shooter, a 28-year-old Nashville woman and former student whose name has not been released," Fox reported earlier in the afternoon.

"At one point she was a student at that school," Nashville police Chief John Drake said. "There was a vehicle nearby that gave us a clue as to who she was."

Meanwhile, President Biden and many Democrats immediately seized on the tragedy to promote gun-control legislation.

"We have to do more to stop gun violence," Biden said at a White House press conference. "The shooter in this situation reportedly had two assault weapons and a pistol...So I call on Congress again to pass my assault weapons ban. It's about time that we begin to make some more progress." Drake described herself on LinkedIn as an "Illustrator and graphic designer."

Conservatives warn of liberal media blackout

Reaction was quick Monday among conservatives on social media who warned that the media would downplay or ignore the heinous crime's "trans" and anti-Christian angles -- based on the press's non-reporting of similar evils that went under-reported due to the politically inconvenient facts.

"Is it fair to call the #NashvilleCovenantSchool mass shooting a hate crime perpetrated by a transgender domestic terrorist against Christians? If not, why not?" asked conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza.