Fiery train derailment forces small town to evacuate

Alexa Schwerha

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Minnesota town was evacuated early Thursday morning after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train caught fire during a train derailment.

Approximately 22 cars derailed and four caught fire around 1:00 a.m. in Raymond, Minnesota, carrying ethanol and corn syrup, BNSF confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation. Residents within a half mile of the derailment were evacuated, and travel to the city is not advised, according to a Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING: Major state passes bill to control gas prices

“Residents were instructed to leave their homes and an emergency collection site for those with nowhere to go was established at the Central Minnesota Christian School building in nearby Prinsburg, MN,” the sheriff’s office statement, posted Thursday morning, read. “The site remains active as the fire is being contained, no travel is advised to the city of Raymond. The location of the shelter will be moved later this morning to the Unity Church, also in Prinsburg, MN.”

Emergency responders were dispatched after the sheriff’s office was notified of the derailment, the statement read. BNSF told the DCNF that “there are no other hazardous materials on the train and no injuries as a result of the incident.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“BNSF field personnel are onsite to assess the derailment site and are working closely with local first responders,” BNSF said. “Residents and businesses impacted by the incident can contact 866-243-4784 for assistance. The main track is blocked and an estimated time for reopening the line is not available. The cause of the incident is under investigation.”

Are train derailments increasing? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted Thursday morning that the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is at the derailment site.

“At present no injuries or fatalities have been reported,” Buttigieg tweeted. “We are tracking closely as more details emerge and will be involved in [investigation.]”

FRA is on the ground after a BNSF train carrying ethanol derailed early this morning, leading to an evacuation in the area of Raymond, MN. At present no injuries or fatalities have been reported. We are tracking closely as more details emerge and will be involved in investigaton. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) March 30, 2023

The FRA does not release preliminary findings of an investigation, a spokesperson told the DCNF. The accident investigations are typically conducted within six months and publish the results on their online database.

In addition to the FRA investigation, railroad companies are required to submit a report detailing the circumstances and cause of a derailment 30 days after the month the incident occurred, the spokesperson explained. The reports are published to the FRA’s website three months after they are received.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!