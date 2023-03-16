A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
First the government spied on protesters, then churches ... you're next

John Whitehead: 'We're not too far from free-falling into a total surveillance state'

Published March 16, 2023 at 7:12pm
(RUTHERFORD INSTITUTE) -- f you give the government an inch, it will always take a mile.

This is how the slippery slope to all-out persecution starts.

This particular slippery slope has to do with the government’s use of geofence technology, which uses cell phone location data to identify people who are in a particular area at any given time.

First, police began using geofence warrants to carry out dragnet sweeps of individuals near a crime scene.

Then the FBI used geofence warrants to identify individuals who were in the vicinity of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

It wasn’t long before government officials in California used cell phone and geofence data to track the number and movements of churchgoers on church grounds during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

