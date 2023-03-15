Florida bill causes Democrats to confront their ugly history

While the bill will probably never become law, legislation proposed by a Republican member of the Florida State Senate, Blaise Ingoglia, has put liberal Democrats in a difficult position. This is especially so for those who continue to malign our Founding Fathers and others in our history for their failure to have ended slavery long before it was made illegal.

We have witnessed these liberals either direct their anger against statues of early Americans by damaging them or against military bases named after such historical figures by insisting upon name changes simply because they were influenced by the values of their day rather than the human rights values with which 21st century Americans have been blessed. These liberals fail to recognize that the journey for human rights in the U.S. has been evolutionary – one to which many earlier Americans, even our Founding Fathers who broke the colonial chains making us subservient to England's king, contributed, moving us forward in a positive direction to get where we are today.

But these liberals insist on assessing the journey in a vacuum by which every American since our war of independence was won is criticized for lacking the values of our day. Their solution is to remove these leaders, and any semblance of memorializing them, from our presence. Our Founding Fathers, Confederate leaders during the American Civil War and even President and Medal of Honor recipient Theodore Roosevelt have been disparaged with actions taken by liberal activists to commit them to the dustbin of history.

Yet this attitude by Democratic liberals is nothing but absolute hypocrisy in their obvious objection to the bill, known as "The Ultimate Cancel Act" (SB 1248), introduced by Ingoglia. His legislation seeks to "cancel" Florida's Democratic Party – cleverly worded to "immediately cancel" the filings of any political party that had "previously advocated for, or been in support of, slavery or involuntary solitude." For those who know their history, the Democratic Party fits this bill.

While any such canceled political party could re-register in the state, it would have to change its name to something "substantially different from the name of any other party previously registered."

In a press release, Ingoglia noted that Democrats and "leftist activists" have been attempting "to 'cancel' people and companies for things they have said or done in the past" and that by "using this standard, it would be hypocritical not to cancel the Democrat Party itself for the same reason. Some people want to have 'uncomfortable conversations' about certain subjects. Let's have those conversations."

While Democrats claim the bill is simply a "publicity stunt," they refuse to have any meaningful discussion about their party's ugly history of supporting slavery, giving rise to the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), fighting Republican candidates for office who were black, passing Jim Crow laws, etc. In fact, the first 23 blacks elected to Congress were all Republicans.

Democrats' tacit support for racism was even evidenced in 2005 as President Bill Clinton gave a moving eulogy for Sen. William Proxmire, D-Wis., who went to his grave as a deplorable racist. In 1956, Proxmire was one of 99 Democrats to sign the "Southern Manifesto" opposing the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Brown v. Board of Education, which held that separate but equal education for blacks was unconstitutional. The Manifesto basically underscored Democrats' commitment to support segregation forever. Seven years later, Proxmire had not mellowed as he went on to oppose the Civil Rights Act of 1964, participating in the longest filibuster in history.

And, when it has been convenient to twist the truth about the Democratic Party's racism, members have not hesitated to do so – as did presidential candidate Al Gore in 2000 when he falsely told his NAACP audience the reason his father lost reelection was his support of that same civil rights bill. Additionally, a much higher percentage of Republican senators voted for the bill than did Democrats. Democrats in the 21st century have done an amazing job of whitewashing their anti-black history while erroneously accusing Republicans of that sin. This is despite the fact as recently as 2010, the Senate's president pro tempore was another racist and former KKK Exalted Cyclops, Robert Byrd, D-W.Va.

In a final blow to Democratic hypocrisy, Ingoglia tweeted, "Florida Dems should be thankful I'm not asking them to return all the money they've raised previously from their Jefferson/Jackson Dinners" – their annual fundraisers named after Presidents Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson. Despite being anti-slavery, Jefferson is said to have enslaved over 600 people while Jackson bears responsibility for the tragic "Trail of Tears" which removed Indians from their native lands.

It would be fascinating to witness a debate between the Democratic Party's Florida leadership and Ingoglia bill supporters to see how Democrats explain away their toxic human rights history in attempting to oppose the legislation. However, we will never see that happen as they will take a head-in-the-sand approach to their past sins.

Perhaps these Democrat liberal activists should heed the biblical challenge given to those preparing to stone to death a woman accused of adultery when Jesus said, "Let he who is without sin cast the first stone." Like our history, no human life can claim perfection. It is doubtful the liberal activists undermining our country's history today are of pure heart in doing so nor do their naive actions do anything to make America a more perfect nation by senselessly erasing our past historical errors.

After all, only by studying our errors of the past can we learn not to repeat them in the future.

